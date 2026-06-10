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Kumod Raney death: Sohail Khan says 'lost my beautiful sister', Arpita Khan, Iulia Vantur remember family friend

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Kumod Raney death: Sohail Khan says 'lost my beautiful sister', Arpita Khan, Iulia Vantur remember family friend

On June 9, Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan and family members, including their mother Salma Khan (born Sushila Charak), were seen attending Kumod Raney's funeral and offering their final respects.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 10, 2026, 06:29 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Kumod Raney death: Sohail Khan says 'lost my beautiful sister', Arpita Khan, Iulia Vantur remember family friend
Sohail Khan with Kumod Raney
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Grief seems to have engulfed the Khan family after the demise of their close friend Kumod Raney. Salman Khan's brother Sohail Khan, sister Arpita Khan Sharma, and close friend Iulia Vantur took to their respective social media accounts to pay heartfelt tributes to Kumuod.

Sharing an emotional picture with Kumud, Sohail Khan penned a touching note remembering their bond. He wrote, "I lost my beautiful sister today, nobody in the world can replace her. My heart goes out to Jaggi & Kabir as Kumud was their lifeline. Times like these make you feel that life's unfair and you begin to question the almighty. I pray that she's happy wherever she is, we will miss her forever." The picture shared by Sohail shows him warmly embracing Kumod at an event.

Salman's sister Arpita Khan Sharma also remembered Kumud through a family picture featuring her children and the her late friend. Sharing the photo on her Instagram Stories, Arpita wrote, "Dearest Kumu, We will always cherish all the times we spent together. Your warmth, your love, your humour will be missed. We love you & I know you will always be looking over us. Rip my love."

Meanwhile, Iulia Vantur also posted a heartfelt tribute featuring Kumuod and her husband Jaggey Raney. Alongside the picture, she wrote, "Will remember u this way Happy, loved, surrounded by your people. Rest in love and peace our dear @kumodraney."

According to reports, Kumuod Raney had been battling cancer and was the wife of Jaggey Raney who is known to be Salman Khan's close childhood friend. On June 9, Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and family members, including their mother Salma Khan (born Sushila Charak), were seen attending Kumod's funeral and offering their final respects. The entire family looked grief-stricken and in tears.

READ | Who was Kumod Raney? Salman Khan breaks down at family friend's funeral; Helen, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan also spotted

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