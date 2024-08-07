Kumar Sanu says he gets 'no work' from film industry: 'Everywhere I go...'

Kumar Sanu says he only gets respect from the industry, but no work.

Kumar Sanu's voice was a favorite in the '90s, his unforgettable songs like Chura Ke Dil Mera, Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain, and Chori Chori Jab Nazrein Mili are still cherished. However, we don't hear him sing as much these days.

Kumar Sanu's last song was Dard Karara in the 2015 movie Dum Laga Ke Haisha. He also sang in the 2018 remake of Aankh Maarey for the movie Simmba. While speaking to Hindustan Times, on being asked about why we don't hear him much these days, the singer replied, "Mera journey abhi tak bahut achha raha hai, everybody respects me in the industry. Par sabse badi baat hai ki log respect toh dete hain, pyaar dete hain, hamara gaana bhi sunte hain... I don't know why they are not using my voice for more songs in Hindi films."

He added, "Yeh question mann mein hota hai. When they are showing so much love when I am in front of them (why not make me sing too). I don't know if it is real or not. Whatever it may be, they definitely give respect for sure."

He further mentioned, "Agar hum gaa sakte hain, toh humse kyun nahi gawaate? Inke (makers) ke mann mein kyun nahi aata? I am doing shows, I have a fan following. Everywhere I go I see shows are being sold out. Public demand hai. I am also bringing another set of live shows in October and November this year. Agar industry wale samajh jaayein toh achha baat hai, nahi toh unka durbhagya hai."

Earlier, while speaking to Indian Express, the singer said, “Everyone sees success and downfalls and then comebacks. I personally do not feel that I have seen a drastic fall. Even when I get a few songs today, I switch on the radio, and I get to hear my songs. Har jagah mera gaana sunai delta hai (I hear my songs everywhere I go). I think every industry sees a change every decade and that will keep happening. One has to adapt to changing times and go with the flow.”

He added, “When you have sung so many songs, itna achieve kiya hai, you cannot complain. I think I am a very positive person. Bhayankar positivity bhara hai mere andar (I have a lot of positivity). I never for a minute go through self-doubt or feel dejected. I live my life with a smile.”

While talking about the music industry today, Kumar Sanu said, “Even the compositions have changed. Today, there is more focus on adaptations than the original. However, I must add that whatever little that is being created is remarkable. But very few.”

