Shocking! Kumar Sanu's ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya claims singer 'tortured' her during pregnancy: 'Kitchen lock kar dete, doctors ko bol dete..'

In an interview, Kumar Sanu's first wife, Rita Bhattacharya, broke down while remembering the painful memories of her marriage, separation, and struggle to get divorced while being pregnant with Jaan Kumar Sanu.

Singer Kumar Sanu can be celebrated as one of the finest musical artistes in Bollywood, but as a husband and as a father, he miserably failed. That's the sentiment of his first wife, Rita Bhattacharya, his former spouse. Recently, Rita opened up about her troubled relationship with the Aashiqui singer, how fame polluted his mind, which led her to ignore his expecting wife and their kids. For the unversed, Kumar and Rita got married in the late 1980s, and when she was pregnant with their third child, Jaan Kumar Sanu (who was seen in Bigg Boss 14), she was forced to divorce the singer.

Kumar Sanu dragged pregnant Rita to court!

In an interview with FilmWindow, Rita opened up about her troublesome life and how she raised the three boys (Jiko, Jassi, and Jaan Kumar) as a single mother. While speaking to Heena Kumawat, Rita refused to comment on Kumar's affair with Kunickaa Sadanand, but went on to claim that he had multiple affairs throughout their relationship. Rita further revealed that when she was expecting Jaan, Kumar left her and their kids abandoned and made her life hell by juggling between her motherly duties and divorce proceedings at court.

How Kumar Sanu used to 'torture' Rita

Rita recalled how Kumar and his family made her strive for basic needs like food, having a social life, and even applying basic makeup. "Mujhe bahar jaana allowed nahi tha, friends banane allowed nahi the. Make up lagana bhi allow nahi tha. The only friend I had was my bhabhi." Rita went on to claim that during her pregnancy days, the family would lock the kitchen and deprive her of having rice. "Ghar se jab bahar jaate toh kitchen ke shelves lock kar dete. Mujhe chawal khane ke liye bhabhi ke ghar jaana pada. I bought a handful of rice and then cooked khichdi at my sister-in-law's home, and then we used to have food." She further continued, "Mujhe din ke Rs 100 dete the aur doctors ko bhi mana kar diya paise dene se. When I used to order baby food, toh the shopkeeper used to say ki nahi bhej sakta kyuki saab ne mana kiya hai."

After a long, ugly legal battle and the intervention of late politician Balasaheb Thakrey, Rita got custody of the kids and acquired ownership of the bungalow Aashiqui from Kumar. Rita had to sell all of her jewellery to fulfil the financial difficulties.