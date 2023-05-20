Kumar Sanu's daughter Shannon K makes debut on Cannes red carpet in princess gown, proud dad reacts

A still of Shannon K from Cannes Film Festival

Popular singer Kumar Sanu's daughter Shannon K made her debut at Cannes Film Festival. Singer's daughter attended the ongoing 76th film festival at French Riveria, France, and even attended the red carpet of Indiana Jones and the Dial of the Destiny.

Kumar walked the red carpet wearing a princess pink gown and for the media with grace and confidence. Shannon shared three photos from her recent public appearance on her Instagram. Sharing the photos, Shannon wrote, "Surreal At the movie premiere of #indianajonesandthedialofdestiny The legendary Harrison Ford."

Here's the post

As soon as Shannon shared the photos, his father, Kumar Sanu was among the first user to comment on the post. Kumar Sanu wrote, "So proud of you." An internet wrote, "You made it big." Another internet user wrote, "You look like a movie. You sound like a song."Really surreal and it’s you. Looking such a pure beauty. Snow White." A netizen wrote, "Looking like a true princess natural beauty no surgery needed." Another netizen wrote, "You made it. Absolutely proud moment for all of us."

As per the report of News18, Kumar Sanu said that he never wanted to disclose that he adopted a girl child in 2001. But he is proud of Shannon. The singer made her debut with the single, A Long Time. The pop song was written and produced by singer Justin Bieber's frequent collaborator, Jason "Poo Bea" Boyd. Shannon will make her Bollywood debut with Sanjai Mishra in Chal Zindagi.