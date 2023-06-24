Kuljit Pal, Arth, Ashiana producer, passes away at 90

A photo of late producer Kuljit Pal

On Saturday, film producer Kuljit Pal passed away due to a heart attack after a prolonged disease at the age of 90. The veteran producer was bedridden for a long time and he will be cremated tomorrow, Sunday, June 25, at noon at Santacruz Crematorium.

Etimes quoted the late producer's manager, who confirmed his demise saying, "Kuljitji suffered a heart attack. Also, he had not been keeping well for quite sometime." Kuljit Pal is popularly known for producing Paramatma (1978), Do Shikari (1979), Arth (1982), Aaj (1987), and Ashiana (1986).

Tributes have been poured in for Kuljit

Kuljit Pal RIP

Veteran film-producer and my friend has left for heavenly abode...

Thank you sir for the good times and generous encouragement... pic.twitter.com/b3IEvh5Cxf — Pravesh Bhardwaj (@AuteurPravesh) June 24, 2023

Reportedly, Kuljit was the first person to identify the talent of Rekha, and he gave her a break in the Hindi film industry. However, the film was shelved. Pal also launched her daughter Anu Pal and she was cast in Aaj. The prayer meeting of Kuljit Pal will be held on June 29, between 5-6 PM at Arya Samaj, Santacruz West.