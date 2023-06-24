Search icon
Kuljit Pal, Arth, Ashiana producer, passes away at 90

Film producer, Kuljit Pal, suffered a heart attack after a prolonged disease, and he passed away on Saturday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 10:28 PM IST

A photo of late producer Kuljit Pal

On Saturday, film producer Kuljit Pal passed away due to a heart attack after a prolonged disease at the age of 90. The veteran producer was bedridden for a long time and he will be cremated tomorrow, Sunday, June 25, at noon at Santacruz Crematorium. 

Etimes quoted the late producer's manager, who confirmed his demise saying, "Kuljitji suffered a heart attack. Also, he had not been keeping well for quite sometime." Kuljit Pal is popularly known for producing Paramatma (1978), Do Shikari (1979),  Arth (1982), Aaj (1987), and Ashiana (1986).

Tributes have been poured in for Kuljit

Reportedly, Kuljit was the first person to identify the talent of Rekha, and he gave her a break in the Hindi film industry. However, the film was shelved. Pal also launched her daughter Anu Pal and she was cast in Aaj. The prayer meeting of Kuljit Pal will be held on June 29, between 5-6 PM at Arya Samaj, Santacruz West. 

