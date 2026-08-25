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Kuku Kohli dies at 77 due to heart attack, late filmmaker launched Ajay Devgn in Phool Aur Kaante

Kuku Kohli, whose real name was Avtar Kohli, worked under Raj Kapoor and other filmmakers before making his directorial debut with Phool Aur Kaante, which also marked the beginning of Ajay Devgn's career in the industry.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 25, 2026, 10:09 PM IST

Kuku Kohli dies at 77 due to heart attack, late filmmaker launched Ajay Devgn in Phool Aur Kaante
Kuku Kohli dies at 77
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Veteran filmmaker Kuku Kohli, whose 1991 film Phool Aur Kaante launched Ajay Devgn's Bollywood career, died on Tuesday following a massive heart attack. He was 77. "He was feeling uncomfortable and hence was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital yesterday. He passed away due to a massive heart attack around 4:30 pm," Kohli's filmmaker friend Ashoke Pandit told PTI.

Kohli, whose real name was Avtar Kohli, worked under Raj Kapoor and other filmmakers before making his directorial debut with Phool Aur Kaante, which also marked the beginning of Devgn's career in the industry. He then went on to direct films such as Kohrram, Suhaag, Haqeeqat, Anari No.1, Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa, and Woh Tera Naam Tha.

The last rites will be held on Wednesday at the Oshwira crematorium. He is survived by his actor wife Aruna Arani and two daughters - Pooja Kohli and Karishma Kohli - from his previous marriage to Rita Kohli. Pooja is a producer and worked on the Netflix's critically acclaimed series Delhi Crime. Karishma worked as an assistant director on Kabir Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan before making her directorial debut with the Netflix series The Fame Game.

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