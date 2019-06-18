'Kuch yaad hi nahi aa raha hai', quips Shahid Kapoor on his 'muddy kissing' scene with Kangana Ranaut in 'Rangoon'

It's a known fact that Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut despite having good chemistry in Vishal Bhardwaj's Rangoon did not get along that well during the shoot. Along with them, the film also starred Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. Despite all the hype, the film was a box office failure when released in 2017. The film had incredible songs and in one of the sequences, Shahid and Kangana had a lovemaking scene while in the mud.

During his recent appearance on BFFs with Vogue Season 3, when host Neha Dhupia asked Shahid about the same, he stated, "That's a really random question! Really random memories... Kuch yaad hi nahi aa raha hai. Blank ho gaya hoon main, yaar. If it was in the keechad, it was keechad-y."

Earlier, during an interview, Kangana had described her onscreen kiss with Shahid as 'horrible'. She had said, "Shahid’s moustache was horrible and it (kissing) would be disgusting. Then he would keep telling me that he has a runny nose which helps it to stick."

When Shahid was asked about Kangana's statement, he replied to DNA After Hrs, "I have to tell you that Kangana makes up things in her head. She has a vivid imagination. I don’t remember telling her all this at all."

He went on to say, "I would not like to play a table tennis match on this whole episode by answering to each of her comments. I just wish to put an end to this match. Kangana should move ahead with all her co-stars in an amicable manner and work with a team spirit."