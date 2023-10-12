Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to re-release in theatres on its 25th anniversary, here's when and where you can watch it

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol-starrer romantic drama Kuch Kuch Hota Hai hit theatres on Octoer 16, 1998. It was the debut film of Karan Johar.

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, and Salman Khan in the leading roles, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai marked the directorial debut of one of the influential filmmakers in the country, Karan Johar. The romantic drama received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike, turning out to be a global blockbuster.

The movie proved to be a trendsetter of the ’90s. From cementing the trend of gifting friendship bands on Friendship Day to Shah Rukh Khan's ‘cool’ pendant and Anjali’s bob-cut, the film set the pace for many new trends.

Released on October 16, 1998, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai celebrates its 25th anniversary next Monday. The Dharma Productions, along with PVR and INOX cinemas, are holding a special screening for the fans on Sunday, October 15, at PVR ICON Infiniti Mall in Andheri, Mumbai on October 15.

Karan Johar-owned production house took to its social media channels and made the announcement on Wednesday, October 11, as it wrote, "Hum ek baar jeete hai, ek baar marte hai aur #KuchKuchHotaHai special screening ka mauka bhi ek hi baar milta hai! At PVR INOX (Mumbai) on 15th October - time to relive the magic!".

Several fans requested for the film's re-release all over India in the comments section. While one of them wrote, "Need more shows, not fair it's already full", another wrote, "Why not re-release it in all of India??". "Unfair Karan....Re-release it in all parts of India, especially Kerala", wrote a Shah Rukh Khan fan from Kerala.

Apart from the lead cast, the film also featured Archana Puran Singh, Anupam Kher, Sana Saeed, Farida Jalal, Reema Lagoo, and Johnny Lever in pivotal roles. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai also bagged two National Film Awards, one to Alka Yagnik for Best Female Playback Singer for the title track and another for Best Film For Providing Wholesome Entertainment.



