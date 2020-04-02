'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' child star Sana Saeed's father passed away on Janata Curfew day, actor stuck in Los Angeles

Sana Saeed's father passed away on March 22, 2020, and sadly the actor couldn't be beside her family during difficult times. The actor was stuck in Los Angeles when her father breath his last and it was the day when India observed Janata Curfew. Sana's dad passed away due to multiple organ failure and he was diabetic too, as revealed by her during the interaction with Hindustan Times.

Sana told the entertainment portal, "My dad was a diabetes patient, and this led to multiple organ failure. It was around 7 am in LA when I got the news and I wanted to rush back home and hug my mother and sisters. The circumstances under which I lost my father were very unfair. But I know in my heart that he was really suffering and he’s definitely in a better place now."

Sana added, "My family had decided to do the funeral on the same day and we had only three hours in hand. On their way, they were stopped by the cops to check, but after seeing the death certificate, they allowed them to go. Though I wasn’t there physically, my sister kept texting me every time during the ceremony."

About a day ago, Sana took to her Instagram page and shared a note which read as "It takes a very strong individual to sit with themselves, calm their storms, and heal all of their issues without trying to bring someone else into that chaos. Your journey into self-love is just that and yes, you are doing it.