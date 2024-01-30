Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay teaser: 'Sirfira Majnu' Guru Randhawa has twisted love story with 'beautiful Laila' Saiee Manjrekar

Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay marks Guru Randhawa's acting debut. Also starring Anupam Kher and Ila Arun in supporting roles, the romantic comedy will release in cinemas on February 16.

The teaser of the upcoming film Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay was unveiled by the makers on Tuesday, January 30. The romantic comedy marks the acting debut of singer Guru Randhawa and Saiee M Manjrekar features as the leading lady. The film also features Anupam Kher, Ila Arun, Atul Srivastava, Paresh Ganatra, and Paritosh Tripathi in supporting roles.

Set in Agra, Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay is a tedhi-medhi love story between 'sarfira Majnu' Guru and 'beautiful Laila' Saiee. The teaser promises some interesting twists and turns in their romantic story, which also involves their families. The romantic comeyd will also feature Guru Randhawa's superhit song Ishare Tere, which was first released in 2018.

Sharing the teaser on his Instagram handle, Guru Randhawa wrote, "A love story that’s as sweet as candy, with a twist of Sirfira Majnu’s antics and Beautiful Laila’s charm. Join us on a rollercoaster ride of emotions, drama and whole lot of fun!". The teaser has been received positive response from his fans.

One of them wrote in the comments section, "No words to explain my feelings, Love you Guru Randhawa paji can't wait to see you on the big screen", while another commented, "The teaser is so so beautiful. I pray to God this movie became Blockbuster. Lots of love from all Fans. Best of luck."

Produced by Mach Films and Amit Bhatia, Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay is directed by G. Ashok, and will release in theatres on February 16, 2024. The film will clash at the box office with the Telugu-Hindi bilingual action thriller Operation Valentine starring Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar in the leading roles.



