Kubbra Sait shows her support for #SuspendTeamKangana trend on Twitter

Kubbra Sait has come out in support of suspending the Twitter account of Team Kangana Ranaut on Twitter

Actor Kubbra Sait has supported the #SuspendTeamKangana trend on Twitter. The trend started after netizens lashed out at Kangana Ranaut's team account on Twitter for calling out actors Ranbir Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Furious Ranbir fans questioned how could Kangana call the actor a rapist, thus trending #SuspendTeamKangana on Twitter. More so, they shared reports claiming that Kangana too laughed on rape joke with Jim Sarbh. The users also stated that she had started harassing actors with the labelling.

Kubbra Sait supported the trend, reasoning that the handle does not share positive content. "Yah! I would passionately support this suspension. It would be grand if @TwitterIndia sees it too. Today was the only day the handle shared something positive, which is a rarity. But now, enough no? #SuspendTeamKangana," she tweeted.

Here's her tweet and the other reactions:

Yah! I would passionately support this suspension. It would be grand if @TwitterIndia sees it too. Today was the only day the handle shared something positive, which is a rarity.

But now, enough no?#SuspendTeamKangana — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) August 10, 2020

Kangana call other rap*st on twitter, but she herself laugh on ra*e jokes, Kangana call herself Messiah for outsiders but she removed outsider Sonu sood from her film after shooting for 45 days.



Slap yourself if you still support this hypocrite Ranaut. #SuspendTeamKangana pic.twitter.com/qwiMFpqvl1 — ︎Abhi! (@abhiraj1717) August 10, 2020

Kangana Ranaut is a female version of KRK

KRK is a male version of Kangana Ranaut

Both are perfect for each other#SuspendTeamKangana pic.twitter.com/6vFNsQmvXe — Rudra Roy (@PinakRo80990036) August 10, 2020

At first Kangana started her agenda as Insider vs Outsider but when the outsiders like Ayushman and Tapsee denied to support her this Kangana Mafia went on to harass them by calling Chaploos, Mediocre, B-grade etc through her verified acc. #SuspendTeamKangana@TwitterIndia pic.twitter.com/NO5pVIbvnL — DEVIL (@Ranbir_Filmic) August 10, 2020

Team Kangana responded to her writing, "Dear ⁦@KubbraSait⁩ you and Kangana have shared a lot as friends as colleagues which can be called positive, what damage has she done to you that you are campaigning against her freedom of speech? What is bothering you? Or you just want to please a few ?"

"Please tell your mafia friends Kangana exposed nepotism, gender bias, pay parity, racism in last 5-6 years without twitter, she started tweeting two days ago, she is one of the leading voices in the nation so what is the point of #SuspendTeamKangana," they added.

Kubbra replied to the same writing, "This is not personal at all. Team Kangana Ranaut, your handle has been toxic. I unfollowed & reported you too. What I personally ask from you is this: Be kind. Be responsible. I don’t make things personal & I am pretty positive that you won’t either."

Here's their conversation:

Dear ⁦@KubbraSait⁩ you and Kangana have shared a lot as friends as colleagues which can be called positive, what damage has she done to you that you are campaigning against her freedom of speech? What is bothering you? Or you just want to please a few ? pic.twitter.com/SpWPkvUfqC — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 10, 2020

Please tell your mafia friends Kangana exposed nepotism, gender bias, pay parity, racism in last 5-6 years without twitter, she started tweeting two days ago, she is one of the leading voices in the nation so what is the point of #SuspendTeamKangana — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 10, 2020

This is not personal at all. Team Kangana Ranaut, your handle has been toxic.

I unfollowed & reported you too.

What I personally ask from you is this: Be kind. Be responsible.

I don’t make things personal & I am pretty positive that you won’t either. — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) August 10, 2020

Kangana, through her tweet, said that the labelling has only been limited to 'extra ordinary outsiders who come from small towns and humble families'. The tweet read, "Ranbir Kapoor is a serial skirt chaser but no one dare call him a rapist, Deepika is a self proclaimed mental illnesses patient but no one calls her a psycho or a witch,this name calling is reserved only for extra ordinary outsiders who come from small towns and humble families."

It was a reply to a tweet from a user who stated that Ranbir got an opportunity with 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', 'Tamasha' and 'Sanju', but Sushant Singh Rajput was written off after 'Raabta', and Kangana after 'Rangoon. "#Ranbir had massive DISASTERS Bombay Velvet, Besharam, Jagga Jasoos, Roy. Followed by average ADHM & Tamasha Still media loved him & got a mega RK Hirani film next #Sushant & #Kangana wr written off after Raabta & Rangoon & they say #Nepotism dsnt help u after ur 1st film," read the tweet.

Ranbir Kapoor is a serial skirt chaser but no one dare call him a rapist, Deepika is a self proclaimed mental illnesses patient but no one calls her a psycho or a witch,this name calling is reserved only for extra ordinary outsiders who come from small towns and humble families. https://t.co/gJ2AFWtxYK — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 9, 2020

Kangana Ranaut had previously tweeted about actor Ayushmann Khurrana, calling him 'mediocre' and 'chaploos outsider'. Ayushmann was receiving lashing for showing his support on Rhea Chakraborty's Instagram post (he commented a heart and broken heart emoji). Rhea is currently a suspect in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. She was his girlfriend, who, by her own confession, was in a live-in relationship with the actor.

"Chaploos outsiders support mafia only for one reason and the reason is their mediocrity, nobody is threatened by them and they take full advantage of conflicts faced by few like Kangana and SSR by openly denying and mocking them .. -KR," shared Team Kangana Ranaut.