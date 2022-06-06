'A hand slid up my dress...': Kubbra Sait shares traumatic experience of how her 'uncle' turned abuser

Kubbra Sait/File photo

Sacred Games actor Kubbra Sait who had received rave reviews for her performance in the hit web series recently released her memoir in association with Harper Collins titled, 'Open Book: Not quite a Memoir'. Making some shocking revelations in the book, Kubbra disclosed that she was a victim of sexual abuse.

Opening up about the ordeal, Kubbra revealed that she was abused by her 'uncle' who her family thought was an angel. She stated that she was subjected to abuse when she was all of 17 and she endured it in order to save her family from being 'destroyed'. The 'uncle' had befriended both her brother Danish and her and it was disclosed that the actress was subjected to sexual abuse for over 2.5 years.

Referring to the abuser as 'X' in her book, Kubbra stated that she had kept the abuse hidden from her mother as X had threatened her with dire consequences. The man had forced himself on her in a hotel room.

As reported by the Times of India, talking about the traumatic experience and the 'greatest tragedy' known to her, Kubbra mentioned in the book that she was only 17 when X, who had helped her mother with her financial troubles, started troubling and abusing her. From sliding his hand inside her dress to feel her to asking her not to call him uncle, Kubbra divulged how it all happened under her mother's nose.

Kubbra also mentioned in the book that her mother recently apologised to her, decades after the abuse.

"When Mumma sighed at the reprieve that cash provided, I sighed too. Just then, a hand slid to the back seat of the car where I was sitting and slid up my dress. X, who was no longer my uncle, smiled as he rubbed my thigh. I was numb in that moment… He started frequenting our home, and Mumma would laugh with and cook for him. In front of her, he would kiss my cheek and say, ‘Oh my Kubrati, you’re my favourite little one’. Although uncomfortable, I kept quiet," read an excerpt from Kubbra Sait's Open Book: Not quite a Memoir.

She continued, "This was not supposed to happen, but it was happening. I should have screamed, but I could not. I should have run for help, but I was shell-shocked. The kiss grew. He convinced me it was what I wanted, that it would make me feel better. He kept repeating it until I felt deafened, and then he unbuckled his trousers. I was unsure of what exactly was happening, but I remember thinking, I am losing my virginity. It was a big deal, but it was also my shameful secret."

Kubbra mentioned in the book that her mother, oblivious to the trauma her daughter was going through, would scold her for fighting with X when he would stop helping them.

Later, Kubbra mentioned that she was relieved when she got the opportunity to move away to Sharjah and that she literally jumped onto it.

Not just Kubbra, earlier, actresses namely Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Jasmin Bhasin also have spoken about how people have tried to molest them.