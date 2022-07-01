Kubbra Sait reveals she had an abortion after one-night-stand

Kubbra Sait/Instagram

Open Book, Kubbra Sait's first published book, was made available on June 27. The book covers the actor's early years growing up in Bengaluru, her struggles with body shaming and social anxiety, as well as her ascent to artistic achievement. She described how she obtained an abortion following a one-night stand in one of the chapters of her book, I Wasn't Ready to Be a Mother.

She writes in the book about her vacation to the Andaman Islands in 2013, when she was 30. She claimed that following a session of scuba diving, she went out for drinks and subsequently engaged in sexual intimacy with a companion. She took a pregnancy test a few days later, and the results were positive.

Now, in an interview with Times Now, she talked about what happened after she got to know about her pregnancy. She said, “A week later, I decided to terminate the pregnancy. I wasn’t ready for it. It just wasn’t the way I had imagined my life or my journey. I think I was not ready for it. I was not ready because I was not ready for it as a human being. I don’t think I am still ready. I don’t understand this pressure around women to get married at 23 and have children by the time they are 30. It is like a set invisible rulebook. I knew I was not ready for it."

She added, “Of course I felt like a terrible human being. A horrible human being because of that choice I had made. But my feeling bad did not come from how I felt but rather how other people would perceive it. My choice was about me. Sometimes helping yourself can be hard. But it is ok. You have to do it."

Kubbra, a Bangalore native, made her acting debut in the minor role she had in Salman Khan and Asin Thottumkal's Ready. Later, she made appearances in movies like City of Life, Sultan, Ready, Jawaani Jaaneman, and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. Sacred Games on Netflix was where she had her breakout performance.