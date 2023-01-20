Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Kubbra Sait reveals Salman Khan was five hours late for Ready's shoot, recalls surviving on 'one apple'

In a recent conversation, Kubbra recalls her initial struggle and shared memory of her debut film Ready.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 07:56 AM IST

Kubbra Sait reveals Salman Khan was five hours late for Ready's shoot, recalls surviving on 'one apple'
Kubbra Sait

Kubbra Sait won praise for her act of transgender Kukoo in the hit series Sacred Games (2018). But, before Saif Ali Khan-Nawazuddin Siddiqui's web show, did you know that she was also seen in a Salman Khan film? Kubbra started her filmy journey with Khan in 2011 with Aneez Bazmee-directed blockbuster Ready. 

In the rom-com Ready, Kubbra played the role of a house helper. While shooting for Ready, Kubbra had to struggle to get proper breakfast, and she even revealed that Salman was five hours late to the shoot. While speaking to journalist Faye D'Souza for her YouTube channel, Kubbra recalled one of the shooting days of Ready, where she got an apple for breakfast. "I said breakfast? They said apple, they flung an apple at my face. I asked for one more and they flung another apple at my face. They were saying we’ll start the shoot at 10. That became 11, 11 became 12," Sait said. 

Kubbra further added that the entire crew was waiting for Salman, and he arrived at the shoot five hours late. What amused her was Salman's reaction after reaching the set. As per Kubbra, the call time for the shoot was 10 AM, but Salman arrived around 2.45 PM. "We were shooting at a golf course. There are these big massive life-sized windows. Salman Khan comes, flexes his back, moves his head to either side and asks ‘Lunch break kare?' (Let's have a lunch break?)... Idhar maine ek apple khaya hai subah se. Kaam bhi kar lete hain (I just had one apple since morning. Maybe we should do some work before.) But no, we had lunch." Kubbra laughed. 

Kubra further added that despite such conditions, she kept her spirits high, and Salman made sure that everyone on the sets should feel included. After Ready, Kubra was seen in another Salman Khan-starrer Sultan.  Kubra was last in the film RK/Rkay. 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
'The Boobless Babe': 28-year-old woman gets both breasts removed despite not having cancer, know her story
Sam Curran love life: Meet Isabella, stunning actress girlfriend of IPL’s most expensive player
Vikram Gokhale death: Agneepath, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hindi films featuring the veteran actor
Streaming This Week: Drishyam 2, Break Point, Dog Gone, OTT releases to binge-watch
Viral video: Urfi Javed flaunts her sexy curves in floral saree, netizens joke 'it's a parallel universe'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IBPS SO admit card 2023 RELEASED at ibps.in, direct link to download CRP SPL XII hall tickets
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.