Kubbra Sait reveals Salman Khan was five hours late for Ready's shoot, recalls surviving on 'one apple'

Kubbra Sait

Kubbra Sait won praise for her act of transgender Kukoo in the hit series Sacred Games (2018). But, before Saif Ali Khan-Nawazuddin Siddiqui's web show, did you know that she was also seen in a Salman Khan film? Kubbra started her filmy journey with Khan in 2011 with Aneez Bazmee-directed blockbuster Ready.

In the rom-com Ready, Kubbra played the role of a house helper. While shooting for Ready, Kubbra had to struggle to get proper breakfast, and she even revealed that Salman was five hours late to the shoot. While speaking to journalist Faye D'Souza for her YouTube channel, Kubbra recalled one of the shooting days of Ready, where she got an apple for breakfast. "I said breakfast? They said apple, they flung an apple at my face. I asked for one more and they flung another apple at my face. They were saying we’ll start the shoot at 10. That became 11, 11 became 12," Sait said.

Kubbra further added that the entire crew was waiting for Salman, and he arrived at the shoot five hours late. What amused her was Salman's reaction after reaching the set. As per Kubbra, the call time for the shoot was 10 AM, but Salman arrived around 2.45 PM. "We were shooting at a golf course. There are these big massive life-sized windows. Salman Khan comes, flexes his back, moves his head to either side and asks ‘Lunch break kare?' (Let's have a lunch break?)... Idhar maine ek apple khaya hai subah se. Kaam bhi kar lete hain (I just had one apple since morning. Maybe we should do some work before.) But no, we had lunch." Kubbra laughed.

Kubra further added that despite such conditions, she kept her spirits high, and Salman made sure that everyone on the sets should feel included. After Ready, Kubra was seen in another Salman Khan-starrer Sultan. Kubra was last in the film RK/Rkay.