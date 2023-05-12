Kubbra Sait opens up on doing intimate scene with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Sacred Games, says ‘I was crying…’

Kubbra Sait opens up on doing intimate scene with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Sacred Games

Kubbra Sait who is known for her roles in movies and web series like Sultan, Ready, etc. rose to fame from her role in the web series Sacred Games. The actress recently talked about shooting an intimate scene with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and revealed that he consoled her after she broke down.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kubbra Sait talked about the series and shooting the intimate scene and said, “That scene was shot on the first day. It was the last scene of day one. I had to just go and complete the scene. I remember we finished the scene and to complete the scene we took seven takes. By the seventh take, I had lost count of the many hours we had been filming. Finally, I fell to the floor and could not get back up. I was exhausted. I was crying uncontrollably. Nawaz and AK picked me up and held me tight as I sobbed. Dimly I heard a cut.”

The actress further heaped praise on Nawazuddin Siddiqui and said, “I love him. He is just a beautiful human being and what an incredible co-actor to work with. Also, so shy and we had all those crazy scenes together. He is the shyest human being on earth. Toh unse pakad pakad ke scene karwana padta tha. I used to go kiss him on the cheeks and say ‘chal na sex scene karte hai (let’s do the sex scene).’ This is my job I need to create that environment.”

Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Sacred Games has two seasons and the web series stars Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, and Kubbra Sait among others. The series streams on the OTT platform Netflix. Kubbra Sait was seen playing the role of a transgender named Kuckoo in the web series.

Meanwhile, Kubbra Sait will be next seen in the web series Shehar Lakhot which also stars Chandan Roy Sanyal, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Shruthy Menon. Other than this, the actress also has Disney+ Hotstar's The Good Wife in the pipeline starring Kajol, Sheeba Chaddha, Aamir Ali, and Alyy Khan among others in key roles.

