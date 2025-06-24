"I don't understand this pressure around women to get married at 23 and have children by the time they are 30", said this actress after getting an abortion at 30.

Kubbra Sait made her acting debut in the Salman Khan, Asin-starrer action comedy Ready in 2011, and she appeared in minor roles in Jodi Breakers (2012), I Love NY (2015), and Sultan (2016), but ultimately, gained fame after she played a transgender woman named Kukoo in the first season of the Netflix series Sacred Games in 2018. The actress has since then appeared in pivotal roles in films and web series including Farzi, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, The Trial, and Illegal among others.

In 2022, Kubbra wrote a book titled Open Book: Not Quite a Memoir. In one of the chapters titled I Wasn't Ready to Be a Mother in her book, the actress shared how she got her abortion done after a one night stand with a friend. She shared that she went to a trip to the Andamans in 2013, when she was 30. After a scuba diving session, Kubbra went for some drinks and got physically intimate with a friend. After a few days, when she took a pregancy test, it came out to be positive, and she decided to go for an abortion a week later.

Just few days after the launch of her book in 2022, Kubbra told Times Now why she opted to end her pregnancy. The actress said, "I wasn’t ready for it. It just wasn’t the way I had imagined my life or my journey. I think I was not ready for it. I was not ready because I was not ready for it as a human being. I don’t think I am still ready. I don't understand this pressure around women to get married at 23 and have children by the time they are 30. It is like a set invisible rulebook. I knew I was not ready for it."

Adding that she had "no regrets" about it, Sait concluded, "Of course I felt like a terrible human being. A horrible human being because of that choice I had made. But my feeling bad did not come from how I felt but rather how other people would perceive it. My choice was about me. Sometimes helping yourself can be hard. But it is ok. You have to do it." Kubbra is now still single at 41.

On the work front, Kubbra Sait was last seen in the 2025 action thriller film Deva, which was headlined by Shahid Kapoor and was the official remake of the 2013 Malayalam film Mumbai Police. She will be seen next in Ajay Devgn's comedy Son of Sardaar 2, which is the spiritual sequel of the 2012 film Son of Sardaar and will hit theatres on July 25.

