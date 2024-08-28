Kshitij Chauhan talks about his Bollywood journey, working with his idol John Abraham | Exclusive

Civil engineer-turned-actor Kshitij Chauhan talks about making his debut with Vedaa in an exclusive conversation with DNA.

Kshitij Chauhan, who has impressed everyone with his performance as Suyog Pratap Singh in Vedaa, in an exclusive conversation with DNA, the actor opened up on how he despite being a civil engineer decided to take up acting. He also talked about working with John Abraham in Vedaa.

When asked about his feelings about making his debut with Vedaa, Kshitij Chauhan said, "This film is very special to me. Given the fact that it is with one of the most celebrated directors in Bollywood, Nikhil Advani, and my idol John Abraham. I am a huge John Abraham fan. his posters in my room and I started working out because of him. When I got to feature in the film, I thought there couldn't be a better debut than this. I am glad things worked out for this project."

Kshitij Chauhan also revealed when he decided to become an actor and said, "So I am a civil engineer. During my college time, I was in my college band and I am a drummer I was very active in cultural activities and then one time I even got a chance to walk the ramp. So from that time, I picked up some modeling projects. I then asked my family if I could try something in this line. so my family was very clear that modeling is not enough in the long run, so try acting. I wanted to be an actor but I didn't have any idea how to audition for things. So after completing my BTech, I decided to give it a try."

He further added, "So initially I did theatre because I realised if you want to be an actor, you need to learn that art from, do theatre. Because if you are going to auditions, you can't be bad at it and people will judge you. So from day 1, I realized it is a very hardworking journey. Because you get fewer chances to audition and if you don't do good in even that then people will judge you. They would give you a tag of non-actor. I hustled and worked hard to learn this craft. After 4 years, I got my first web series Chutzpah and then after this, I got some great auditions and then got Vedaa."

Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, Vedaa is an action thriller with a social message. The film starring Sharvari, Kshitij Chauhan, Abhishek Banerjee, and John Abraham in lead roles, failed to make a mark at the box office. However, the performances of the cast was much loved by the audience.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.