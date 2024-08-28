Kshitij Chauhan talks about his Bollywood journey, working with his idol John Abraham | Exclusive

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Desi girl dances to Yimmy Yimmy in sizzling hot black attire, internet loves it

ED imposes Rs 908 crore fine on DMK MP Jagathrakshakan, family in FEMA case

Good news for Mukesh Ambani as CCI approves Rs 71364 crore merger of...

Good news! First flight out of Noida International Airport in Jewar may take off in…

This TV actor, husband of star wife played 11 roles in web series, produced hit Punjabi films; do you recognise him?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Desi girl dances to Yimmy Yimmy in sizzling hot black attire, internet loves it

Viral video: Desi girl dances to Yimmy Yimmy in sizzling hot black attire, internet loves it

This TV actor, husband of star wife played 11 roles in web series, produced hit Punjabi films; do you recognise him?

This TV actor, husband of star wife played 11 roles in web series, produced hit Punjabi films; do you recognise him?

Entrepreneur and Shark Tank judge Vineeta Singh reacts to West Bengal's measures for women safety, says 'this is not...'

Entrepreneur and Shark Tank judge Vineeta Singh reacts to West Bengal's measures for women safety, says 'this is not...'

5 strange things found by astronauts in spac

5 strange things found by astronauts in spac

Stunning pink beaches around the world

Stunning pink beaches around the world

8 must-watch Bollywood movies based on popular novels

8 must-watch Bollywood movies based on popular novels

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Prime Minister's son who became actor, gave blockbusters with superstars, braved failed marriage; was found dead in...

Prime Minister's son who became actor, gave blockbusters with superstars, braved failed marriage; was found dead in...

Meet actress who served food at Ambani wedding for just Rs 50, ate garbage to survive, now worth Rs 40 crore, charges...

Meet actress who served food at Ambani wedding for just Rs 50, ate garbage to survive, now worth Rs 40 crore, charges...

Seven effective dietary tips to reduce heart attack risk

Seven effective dietary tips to reduce heart attack risk

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Swara Bhasker calls Justice Hema Committee’s findings on sexual abuse ‘familiar, heartbreaking’: 'Successful actors...'

Swara Bhasker calls Justice Hema Committee’s findings on sexual abuse ‘familiar, heartbreaking’: 'Successful actors...'

This TV actor, husband of star wife played 11 roles in web series, produced hit Punjabi films; do you recognise him?

This TV actor, husband of star wife played 11 roles in web series, produced hit Punjabi films; do you recognise him?

Kshitij Chauhan talks about his Bollywood journey, working with his idol John Abraham | Exclusive

Kshitij Chauhan talks about his Bollywood journey, working with his idol John Abraham | Exclusive

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Kshitij Chauhan talks about his Bollywood journey, working with his idol John Abraham | Exclusive

Civil engineer-turned-actor Kshitij Chauhan talks about making his debut with Vedaa in an exclusive conversation with DNA.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 28, 2024, 04:00 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Kshitij Chauhan talks about his Bollywood journey, working with his idol John Abraham | Exclusive
Kshitij Chauhan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Kshitij Chauhan, who has impressed everyone with his performance as Suyog Pratap Singh in Vedaa, in an exclusive conversation with DNA, the actor opened up on how he despite being a civil engineer decided to take up acting. He also talked about working with John Abraham in Vedaa. 

When asked about his feelings about making his debut with Vedaa, Kshitij Chauhan said, "This film is very special to me. Given the fact that it is with one of the most celebrated directors in Bollywood, Nikhil Advani, and my idol John Abraham. I am a huge John Abraham fan.  his posters in my room and I started working out because of him. When I got to feature in the film, I thought there couldn't be a better debut than this. I am glad things worked out for this project."

Kshitij Chauhan also revealed when he decided to become an actor and said, "So I am a civil engineer. During my college time, I was in my college band and I am a drummer I was very active in cultural activities and then one time I even got a chance to walk the ramp. So from that time, I picked up some modeling projects. I then asked my family if I could try something in this line. so my family was very clear that modeling is not enough in the long run, so try acting. I wanted to be an actor but I didn't have any idea how to audition for things. So after completing my BTech, I decided to give it a try."

He further added, "So initially I did theatre because I realised if you want to be an actor, you need to learn that art from, do theatre. Because if you are going to auditions, you can't be bad at it and people will judge you. So from day 1, I realized it is a very hardworking journey. Because you get fewer chances to audition and if you don't do good in even that then people will judge you. They would give you a tag of non-actor. I hustled and worked hard to learn this craft. After 4 years, I got my first web series Chutzpah and then after this, I got some great auditions and then got Vedaa."

Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, Vedaa is an action thriller with a social message. The film starring Sharvari, Kshitij Chauhan, Abhishek Banerjee, and John Abraham in lead roles, failed to make a mark at the box office. However, the performances of the cast was much loved by the audience.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet star who once slept on footpath, had no money for food; now owns five luxury hotels, 40 houses, he’s worth…

Meet star who once slept on footpath, had no money for food; now owns five luxury hotels, 40 houses, he’s worth…

‘She is not authorised to...’: BJP reprimands MP Kangana Ranaut over her remarks on…

‘She is not authorised to...’: BJP reprimands MP Kangana Ranaut over her remarks on…

Mpox: Which countries have confirmed cases of new clade Ib variant?

Mpox: Which countries have confirmed cases of new clade Ib variant?

This tech giant to create more than 600,000 jobs in India, major part will include…

This tech giant to create more than 600,000 jobs in India, major part will include…

NDA holds majority in Rajya Sabha after 12 members elected unopposed

NDA holds majority in Rajya Sabha after 12 members elected unopposed

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Prime Minister's son who became actor, gave blockbusters with superstars, braved failed marriage; was found dead in...

Prime Minister's son who became actor, gave blockbusters with superstars, braved failed marriage; was found dead in...

Meet actress who served food at Ambani wedding for just Rs 50, ate garbage to survive, now worth Rs 40 crore, charges...

Meet actress who served food at Ambani wedding for just Rs 50, ate garbage to survive, now worth Rs 40 crore, charges...

Seven effective dietary tips to reduce heart attack risk

Seven effective dietary tips to reduce heart attack risk

Bollywood's biggest flop was also India's most expensive film, ruined superstar's career, earned only Rs 3.50 crore

Bollywood's biggest flop was also India's most expensive film, ruined superstar's career, earned only Rs 3.50 crore

Not Irrfan, but this actor was offered Slumdog Millionaire first, he rejected film, later regretted his decision

Not Irrfan, but this actor was offered Slumdog Millionaire first, he rejected film, later regretted his decision

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement