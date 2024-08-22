Kshitij Chauhan on Vedaa’s underperformance at box office amid clash with Stree 2: ‘Shah Rukh ki film ko...'| Exclusive

Kshitij Chauhan recently made his Bollywood debut alongside John Abraham, Sharvari, and Abhishek Banerjee in the action thriller Vedaa. The actor is garnering immense praise for his performance in the movie.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Kshitij Chauhan, who played the negative role, of Abhishek Banerjee's brother Suyog Pratap Singh, opened up on Vedaa's underperformance at the box office compared to Stree 2 and revealed why his film is important and relevant in recent times.

When asked about his views on Vedaa's underperformance at the box office compared to Stree 2, Kshitij Chauhan said, "I don’t know. We all are looking at the numbers Stree 2 is doing and people are claiming the film to be a historical film. It has gone past Jawan, Pathaan on its opening day. So I think we can’t do much about it. It was in our destiny to clash with Stree 2 because we couldn’t do anything about it. Except for that, the reviews are good and we are also making a decent amount of money because if you go and compare it with Stree 2 then I don’t know. It’s become a historical film, doing great numbers. Jo Shah Rukh Khan ki film ko pachaadh de usse aap kya comparison karoge? (There’s no comparison with a film that can beat Shah Rukh Khan’s films)."

He further added why Vedaa is very important and said, "As I said, this is something the producers decided that we’ll release the film on this date only, they were confident and I think slowly and steadily we are getting the audience to watch the film. Other than this, the social message in the film was something we were very sure about. If you see the current news that’s happening. You must be seeing what is happening in the country and this film is very important for those people. It has to be a two-way approach for women's safety. We need to educate our men and let the women know, that if you have the courage, then learn any form of self-defense you should be able to give it back to the people who tease you. So our film in that sense is very important, relevant in recent times. It’s high time we educate our men, let them know that women are not someone to be treated as inferior."

Helmed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment. The film stars John Abraham, Sharvari (in the titular role), Abhishek Banerjee, and Ashish Vidyarthi and is inspired by true events. The film clashed with Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao's Stree 2 and while the horror comedy has already crossed Rs 400-crore mark at the box office, Vedaa has collected only Rs 23.25 crore at the box office.

