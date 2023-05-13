Krushna Abhishek takes a sly dig at mama Govinda, tells Govind Namdev 'aapka naam Govinda hota toh...'

Krushna Abhishek takes a sly dig at mama Govinda

Krushna Abhishek and Govinda’s feud is not hidden from the audience. The two have not been on talking terms for a long time and have spoken about their rift in several interviews. Krushna Abhishek has recently made a comeback on The Kapil Sharma Show as Sapna and in the latest promo of the show which welcomes Raza Murad, Govind Namdeo, Sayaji Shinde, Jimmy Shergill, Abhimanyu Singh, and Indraneil Sengupta as guest, the comedian-actor is seen taking a dig at his mama Govinda once again.

On Friday, Sony Entertainment TV shared a video of the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show on Instagram. In the video, Krushna Abhishek who plays the character of Sapna in the show, was seen taking a sly dig at his mama Govinda. In the video, while talking to Govind Namdev, Krushna said, “Achcha hai aap Govind hai agar Govinda hota na toh hum logon ki itni baat cheet nahi hoti (Good that your name is Govind. If your name would have been Govinda, we would not be talking to each other).”

Krushna Abhishek and Govinda have not been on talking terms for a long time now. Earlier, Krushna skipped the episode of The Kapil Sharma Show when Govinda appeared with his wife. The actor, comedian has talked about his rift with his mama several times in interviews and recently, he has even expressed his desire to reunite with his mama.

In an interview with Indian Express, Krushna said, “He is my mama and I know sooner or later we will be back together. I always believe that blood is thicker than water and it has the power to reunite us.”

Later Govinda also reacted to Krushna Abhishek’s statement and said, “You are the kids of my dear sister and I have received so much love from her. I’m sad that you haven’t received that love. But I’m not like that, don’t let my behavior be the reason behind your sadness. Neither are you. You’re always forgiven.”

Meanwhile, Krushna Abhishek who is currently seen entertaining the audience in The Kapil Sharma Show has been featured in many Bollywood movies like Bol Bachchan, Entertainment, and more. He is all set to feature in another movie titled Red wherein he will be seen sharing the screen with Payal Ghosh. The thriller is slated to release this year.

