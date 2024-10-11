Krushna Abhishek mimicks his uncle Govinda and Kapil Sharma warns him about the circumstances. Krushna's reply brings the house down.

Krushna Abhishek, who is known for mimicking superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Jeetendra, has now dared to mimic his uncle Govinda. In the upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Kapil Sharma welcomes the Kapoor sisters, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor.

Netflix dropped the first promo of the upcoming episode, giving a sneak peek into the mad episode. After a few juicy revelations, Krushna Abhishek makes a stunning entry, dressed as Govinda's Raja Babu. Krushna and Karisma dance to the iconic songs of the comedy blockbusters, and the former does a perfect impression of his uncle.

After the performance, Karisma addresses Krushna as Chichi bhaiya, and says, "Chichi bhaiya ke saath ek din mein gaana shoot hota tha. Krushna continues to imitate Govinda. Looking at Krushna, Kapil digs at him, saying, "Dhyaan se original wale na dekh le." Krushna replies, "Gaali khaunga ghar pe aaj," breaking everyone with laughter.

Kashmera Shah's attempt to mend the relationship with Govinda and his family

On October 1, actor and politician Govinda got injured after accidentally firing his leg with his own revolver. Soon Govinda was rushed to the hospital, and he is now doing fine. Soon after the news, actress Kashmera Shah (wife of Govinda's nephew, Krushna Abhishek) reached the hospital to see the actor.

When Kashmira arrived, she was mobbed by paps and reporters, but she ignored them and rushed inside. This gesture put an end to the differences between the family. Govinda and his wife Sunita are not on talking terms with Krushna and Kashmera.

As ANI reported, Mumbai police confirmed that the Raja Babu actor accidentally shot himself in the leg and has been taken to the nearest hospital. The incident took place around 4:45 am in the morning on Tuesday. Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, told ANI over the phone.

Also read: Govinda accidentally shoots himself in leg, Kashmera Shah rushes to hospital

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.