Krushna Abhishek and Govinda will be seen ending their family feud after seven years on The Great Indian Kapil Show as the latter will be seen as the guest on the Netflix show in the next episode on Saturday, November 30. However, Krushna revealed in a recent interview that he hasn't spoken to his mami Sunita Ahuja yet.

Talking about reconciling his differences with Govinda on Kapil Sharma's show, Krushna told Hindustan Times, "It was one of my best experiences after such a long time. Maine stage par bhi bola ki mera saat saal ka vanwas khatam ho gaya. We are together now, and we danced and had so much fun."

Govinda accidentally shot himself last month but Krushna couldn't come to see his uncle in the hospital. Opening up about the same, the Bol Bachchan actor added, "After mama’s leg injury things changed. I was in Sydney for a show when it happened, and I even told my organiser to cancel the show as I had to go back because I didn’t know how serious the situation was. But then Kashmera (Shah, actress, Krushna's wife) was here, and she was the first person from the family to go and visit him in the hospital. He was very nice to her, and she spoke to him for a while in the ICU. Blood relations are blood relations at the end. I knew one day they’d be fine, I just never thought it would happen when he’d get shot. But I am happy that he is fine now, and he is even dancing. So, people will now know that his leg is fine now."

When Krushna was further asked how are his relations with his mami Sunita, he stated, "I went to their home a couple of times and spoke with Tina (Govinda’s daughter). She was really nice, and it was like how any brother-sister meet. It didn’t feel like we were meeting after a long time. I haven’t spoken to mami yet, but I am sure she will be also fine."

"I think she is fine already otherwise mama wouldn’t have come on the show, as mami handles his work commitments and if she’d have had a problem, she’d have said no to the show or to me. But she didn’t. And then when mama came, we danced and had fun, so I am sure now that mami is 50 percent fine now. I even apologised to her during the show as mama told me ki mujhe nahi mami ko sorry bolo", he concluded.

