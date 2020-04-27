'Krrish' comes to the rescue! Hrithik Roshan has subtle reply on being asked if he smokes

Sussanne Khan has moved in with ex-husband and actor Hrithik Roshan to co-parent their sons Hrehaan and Hridaan. Since then they have been sharing glimpses of living under the same roof with beautiful captions. Over the weekend, Sussanne had shared a candid click of Hrithik and the boys chilling at the balcony while gazing the serene sea-facing beauty. Despite the beautiful photo, one of Twitter user with her keen observation doubted whether Hrithik is holding a cigarette.

The Twitterati wrote, "Does @iHrithik have a cigarette in his hand or am I seeing wrong? I hope you don't @iHrithik. It makes me very very sorry." Hrithik subtly cleared the doubt of the netizen by replying, "I am a non-smoker. :) and if I was Krrish, the first thing I’d do after eradicating this virus would be to decimate every last cigarette from this planet."

Check out the conversation below:

Meanwhile, while sharing the post, Sussanne had captioned it stating, "What is this life, so full of care, We have no time to stand and stare. No time to stand beneath the boughs And ask with love, about the ‘why’s’ and ‘ how’s’. So stop awhile and do enjoy that stare, Take it in.. absorb as we all are moving.. even though we don’t know where. There is, this amazing thing called ‘Life’.... as the ultimate dare. Stay Home, Stay strong and full of care. Inserts are taken from the poem Leisure by William Henry Davies. #SHHH #stopandstare #the-philosophers #RyeRayRidz #designyourthoughts #summeroflockdown2020 #quarantivities #notestoself. p.s the app used for the moving clouds is called Pixaloop."

Take a look below:

Hrithik is leaving no stone unturned in helping people in need amid coronavirus lockdown crisis.