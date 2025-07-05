Krrish 4 details leaked! Hrithik Roshan to play triple role, Jadoo makes comeback after 23 years, Priyanka Chopra to reunite with Rekha and...

While major details about Krrish 4 are still being kept under wraps, the pre-production work for the film is currently underway at YRF Studios. Hrithik Roshan, who is awaiting the release of War 2, is also closely working with the writers and Aditya Chopra to fine-tune the script.

Hrithik Roshan's fans are currently thrilled about the release of his upcoming film, War 2, a part of the YRF Spy Universe, co-starring Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. However, after War 2, the only film that everyone is talking about is the much-awaited Krrish 4, which will also mark the directorial debut of Hrithik Roshan. While many details of the film are still kept under wraps, a few media reports have now got fans excited, including details of Hrithik Roshan's role in the film and the return of Jadoo after 23 years.

Will Priyanka Chopra, Preity Zinta, and Rekha reunite for Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4?

While Priyanka Chopra's potential return to the beloved franchise has already delighted fans, news reports are now coming up with a much bigger update. Reportedly, Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra are all set to reunite with the OG Krrish stars, Preity Zinta and Rekha, for the fourth installment of the film.

Is Hrithik Roshan going to play a triple role in Krrish 4?

As per multiple media reports, Hrithik Roshan is set to play a triple role in Krrish 4, for the first time in his career. A source close to the film was quoted by Instant Bollywood as saying, "The plan is for Krrish to move through different timelines, past and future, to eliminate a major threat. While high on VFX and production, the film will stay rooted in family emotions and relationships."

When will Krrish 4 release? Will Jadoo make an appearance?

While major details about Krrish 4 are still being kept under wraps, it is sure to be a thrilling experience for fans. The pre-production work for Krrish 4 is currently underway at YRF Studios. Hrithik Roshan, who is awaiting the release of War 2, is also closely working with the writers and Aditya Chopra to fine-tune the script.

Krrish 4 is expected to go on floors in the first quarter of 2026, also marking the much-awaited return of the beloved Jadoo, 23 years after the release of the first installment, Koi… Mil Gaya.

READ | How did Priyanka Chopra's mother react to meeting Nick Jonas for first time? Actress says 'she was so mad, she ran to...', then...