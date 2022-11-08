KRK takes a dig at Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor for becoming parents, gets brutally trolled

File Photo

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, on November 6, became parents to a baby girl. Everyone is wishing the couple their first child, and their fans and friends from the industry wished them on social media.

Meanwhile, KRK took a dig at the couple while congratulating them on Twitter. He wrote, “Congratulations to #RanbirKapoor and #AliaBhatt for becoming proud parents of a beautiful daughter within 7 months.” However, he got brutally trolled for this tweet.

Congratulations to #RanbirKapoor and #AliaBhatt for becoming proud parents of a beautiful daughter within 7months. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 6, 2022

One of them wrote, “Teri kyu jal rahi hai? At least they didn't abort the baby just for image sake, and sometimes it happens that one of the 2 partners may leave the other to save their image after hearing pregnancy news but at least they accepted it and married.”

The second person replied, “Sochta hoon tumhare maa baap ne paida hi kyun kiya. Tu itna ghatiya aadmi hai ki tu apni been beti ki izzat na kare.” The third person tweeted, “tumko har baat pe kuch ulta kyu bolna hota hai?? they have become parents. started a new and beautiful journey. kuch acchi tarike se nhi bol sakta toh muh bandh rakha kar.”

Read|Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl's computer-generated photo goes viral, netizens call it 'Kareena ka bachpan'

The fourth person commented, “Congratulations to them...but none of ur business whether it's 7 or 9 months...u concentrate on ur children's 6 or 9 months.” The fifth person tweeted, “U should be ashamed of urself This is the real u All but crap comes out of your mouth.” The sixth person wrote, “Suchhh a negative person you are.. Seriously man.. You cannot be happy or stay positive for anything in your life…”

Another social media user said, “By putting this tweet their daughter will be trolled for long life this is not a good thing to do krk.” Soon after Alia shared the news of welcoming a baby girl on her social media, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages for the new parents.

Actor Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations darling girl cannot wait to see your princess."Comedian Kapil Sharma wished the couple and wrote, "Congratulations mummy papa this is the best gift of god you guys r blessed with lots of love to little princess bless your beautiful family."