KRK quits: Self-proclaimed critic says Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha will be his last reviewed film

KRK Vikram Vedha

The controversial, self-proclaimed critic Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK has decided to quit reviewing films, and he further added that Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha will be his last reviewed film. On August 30, KRK got arrested by Mumbai police over his controversial tweets. He was arrested from the Mumbai international airport over the alleged derogatory tweets and sent to judicial custody by the Borivali magistrate court. KRK got bail on September 7, and since then, he isn't proactive on Twitter.

Now, it seems like KRK has decided to stay away from controversies, thus he has announced such news on Twitter. KRK wrote, "I quit. #VikramVedha is the last film, I will review. Thank you all for trusting my reviews n making me the biggest critic in the history of Bollywood. Thanks to all the Bollywood ppl also for not accepting me as a critic but filing so many cases against me to stop my reviews."

Here's his tweet

I quit. #VikramVedha is the last film, I will review. Thank you all for trusting my reviews n making me the biggest critic in the history of Bollywood. Thanks to all the Bollywood ppl also for not accepting me as a critic but filing so many cases against me to stop my reviews. September 24, 2022

After KRK got arrested some of the netizens stated that Karan Johar and other industry people were responsible for his arrest. They went on further to state that KRK was arrested so that he couldn't review Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra. However, after securing bail, KRK confirmed that no one from the industry was behind his arrest. But later on, he went through a change of thoughts, and he hinted at the involvement of Bollywood producers, behind his arrest.

As per his latest tweet, he claimed that Bollywood was behind his arrest. From the time Khan started reviewing films, he got into multiple controversies over his blatant views, and comments. Now it will be interesting to see whether KRK will truly stop reviewing films after Vikram Vedha, or will he make a comeback stating that his followers demanded him to continue reviewing the films.