Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan has mocked Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's chemistry in Sikandar, and it has not surprised us or even the netizens.

Former actor and self-proclaim critic Kamaal R Khan (KRK) has taken a jibe at Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's romance in Sikandar. Soon after Salman and team Sikandar launched the trailer in Mumbai, KRK took his X to mock Khan's new film. During the trailer launch event, Salman addressed the age gap issue with Rashmika and said that if the heroine doesn't have a problem sharing screen space with a 31-year-old co-star, then why should it bother others?

KRK shared a video of Salman's statement from the trailer launch event, and wrote, "Arey Bhai Sahab Heroine ko kaise problem Hogi, usko toh Rs 10cr mile hain romance Karne Ke. Problem Toh Unn logon ko Hogi, Jo tickets Kharid Ke, theatre mein Jayenge Hero Heroine ka romance Dekhne! But Unko Dekhne ko Milega Dada aur Poti Ka Romance (How will the heroine have a problem, she gets Rs 10 crore for doing romance. The problem will be with those people who buy tickets and go to the theatre to see the romance of the hero and heroine! But they will get to see the romance of the grandfather and granddaughter)."

Arey Bhai Sahab Heroine ko kaise problem Hogi, usko toh ₹10cr mile hain romance Karne Ke. Problem Toh Unn logon ko Hogi, Jo tickets Kharid Ke, theatre mein Jayenge Hero Heroine ka romance Dekhne! But Unko Dekhne ko Milega Dada aur Poti Ka Romance. pic.twitter.com/u8167Jg4uR — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 23, 2025

In another tweet, KRK declared that Sikandar would sink without a trace and called it Salman's 10th flop. He also tweeted that Sikandar is a copy (remake) of the director's own film AR Murugadoss' Sarkar. He wrote, "I have watched the trailer of #Bhagandar and it’s 100% copy of #Vijay film #Sarkar. Vijay comes from abroad to India and Budhaoo also comes from abroad to India."

Salman Khan’s last 9 flops in a row!

1) Tubelight

2) Radhe

3) Antim

4) Bharat

5) Race3

6) KKBKKJ

7) Tiger3

8) God Father

9) Dabangg3

10th will be #Bhaganadar! March 22, 2025

The infamous KRK is known for his offensive tweets, and he's earning his living by mocking actors, especially Salman Khan. For the past year, KRK has been deliberately targeting Salman to stay relevant in the media. But DNA doesn't support his thoughts. We have only reported what he shared on his social media. Salman's Sikandar will be released in cinemas on March 30.