Emraan Hashmi recently went to Abu Dhabi, and a video of the actor from the airport went viral for the wrong reasons. In the video, Emraan is seen ignoring his fans, while walking towards the exit. This gesture irked netizens and KRK, and he mocked the actor's flop career.

An actor becomes a star due to the love of fans. We have seen how a few stars love interacting with their fans, clicking selfies with them even in public places. However, Emraan Hashmi recently did something that disappointed netizens, especially self-proclaimed critic, Kamaal R Khan aka KRK.

KRK shared a video of Emraan, who recently went to Abu Dhabi. In the video, Emraan is captured walking out from the airport premises, and security guards escort him. A few fans seemingly tried to interact with Emraan, but the actor just waved hands at them and continued walking ahead. His walk echoed arrogance, and it looked like he tried to ignore them.

Ye Hain Woh Log, Jo actor Ko Yakeen Dila Dete Hain, Ki Woh Hi GOD hai. Emraan Hashmi Ka Driver Bhi Uski Film Nahi Dekhta. Aur Ye Dekho Kya Drama Kiya Gaya Hai. pic.twitter.com/Mnd3pYJlOL — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 6, 2024

The Deshdrohi actor and director took the video on his X (formerly Twitter) and mocked Emraan's 'flop' career. KRK wrote, "Ye Hain Woh Log, Jo actor Ko Yakeen Dila Dete Hain, Ki Woh Hi GOD hai. Emraan Hashmi Ka Driver Bhi Uski Film Nahi Dekhta. Aur Ye Dekho Kya Drama Kiya Gaya Hai (These are the people who make the actor believe that he is God. Even Emraan Hashmi's driver doesn't watch his movies. And look at the drama that has been created)."

In another video shared by the paparazzi, Mannara Chopra was also there at the Abu Dhabi airport, and she was looking at the Murder 2 actor. However, Mannara is ignored by Emraan Hashmi, and the actor doesn't even look at her.

On the work front, Emraan Hashmi was last seen in Tiger 3. The Salman Khan-starrer is the third instalment in the Tiger franchise. The movie was among the most-awaited releases of the year. However, the film didn't match up to the expectations and it failed to cross even Rs 500 crores worldwide.

Emraan Hashmi will next be seen in Pawan Kalyan's OG. The film will mark the Telugu debut of Emraan Hashmi, and he will be playing an antogonist.