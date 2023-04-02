KRK mocks Ajay Devgn's Bholaa, says actor compares himself with Shah Rukh Khan, furious netizens react

KRK's tweet for Bholaa upsets Ajay Devgn's fans

On April 1, self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK mocked Ajay Devgn and his latest-released actioner Bholaa on Twitter. KRK has ridiculed Bholaa's box office collections and even compared them with Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. On the social media platform, KRK tweeted about the underwhelming box office run of Bholaa and stated that the lifetime collection of Ajay's film will be equal to Pathaan's first-day collections.

KRK wrote, "Ajay Devgn always compare himself with #SRK and consider himself bigger star. But truth is only this that #Bholaa lifetime business will be equal to one day business of #Pathaan. It’s proof also that @iamsrk is the biggest superstar in the history of Bollywood."

Here's the tweet

Ajay Devgn always compare himself with #SRK and consider himself bigger star. But truth is only this that #Bholaa lifetime business will be equal to one day business of #Pathaan. It’s proof also that @iamsrk is the biggest superstar in the history of Bollywood. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 1, 2023

Soon after KRK's tweet, several netizens slammed him for mocking the actor and making unnecessary comparisions. A user wrote, "KRK January me SRK ko budhaaa star keh rahe the aur ab biggest super star in the history. He’s twitter ka politician. Bade stars ko target karo aur news me raho (KRK used to call SRK old in January and now he's calling him biggest star in the history. He just tragets stars to stay relevant in the news)." Another user wrote, "@ajaydevgn is the most secured actor in Bollywood. He never compares himself with anyone but love doing movies. For your kind information let other actor do non commercial film like Drishyam 2 and earn 200 crore+" A netizen wrote, "Tera baat seriously kon leta hai (who takes you seriously)...Ajay is always be a superstar nd always will be a superstar."