After Paresh Rawal has returned to Hera Pheri 3, netizens are slamming the makers and calling it "a cheap PR stunt." Slamming the veteran actor, KRK wrote, "Paresh Rawal is the biggest drama in the Bollywood. The man who is living life by drinking his own urine, he can do anything for publicity."

Since its announcement in 2017, Hera Pheri 3 has seen multiple controversies over the years. From Anees Bazmee replacing Indra Kumar as the director, Akshay Kumar quitting the film, Kartik Aaryan replacing him, then Akshay Kumar coming back, promo being shot with Farhad Samji as the director, fans requesting Samji's removal, and Priyadarshan returning to the franchise to direct the threequel, the film was all set to begin until Paresh Rawal dropped a shocker in May that he will not return as Baburao.

Akshay, through his production house Cape of Good Films, had then sent a legal notice to Paresh claiming Rs 25 crore for leaving the film midway after signing a legal contract. The veteran actor's lawyer had responded back accusing the makers of failing to deliver on their committments. Now, in his latest interview, Rawal has confirmed that all the issues have been resolved and has confirmed his return to Hera Pheri 3.

Netizens are now slamming the Hera Pheri 3 team and calling this a cheap PR stunt. The self-proclaimed critic KRK aka Kamaal R Khan also slammed Paresh Rawal and called him "male Rakhi Sawant" for his sudden u-turn on the Hera Pheri franchise. Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, he wrote, "Paresh rawal said in his podcast that all the problems are solved and now he is back in Hera Pheri3. KRK said at the time of controversy only that it’s just a publicity stunt. Paresh can’t leave this film. And Akshay can’t take legal action against Rawal. Nobody knows Bollywood better than me, so when I say something, people should trust me. The man who is living life by drinking his own urine, he can do anything for publicity. Paresh Rawal is the biggest drama in the Bollywood. You can call him male Rakhi Sawant also." Rawal had said earlier this year that he recovered quickly from his knee injury after drinking his own urine for 15 days.

Talking about the first two Hera Pheri movies, the first part was released in 2000 and directed by Priyadarshan. It was the remake of the 1989 Malayalam comedy thriller Ramji Rao Speaking. The follow-up film, Phir Hera Pheri, was released in 2006 and was directed by Neeraj Vora. It was the remake of the 1998 English black comedy crime film Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. It is yet not known if Hera Pheri 3 will be a remake or an original film.

