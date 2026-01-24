FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

KRK arrest explained: Mumbai Police reveals Kamaal R Khan fired two rounds, but bullets deviated, struck...

Mumbai Police has finally revealed why Kamaal R Khan was arrested for firing two rounds and damaging public property.

Simran Singh

Updated : Jan 24, 2026, 04:10 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

KRK arrest explained: Mumbai Police reveals Kamaal R Khan fired two rounds, but bullets deviated, struck...
Kamaal R Khan
Hours after actor Kamaal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, was arrested by the Mumbai Police in connection with a two-round firing incident reported from the Oshiwara area of the city, the cops on Saturday revealed that the actor fired two rounds while cleaning his gun at home to check whether the weapon was functioning properly.

Mumbai Police revealed KRK used his gun

Sharing details of the case, the police said that Kamaal Rashid Khan had obtained a gun licence and a firearm from Uttar Pradesh in 2005. After acquiring the weapon, he brought it to Mumbai and kept the gun, which was licensed in Uttar Pradesh, at his residence in the city for nearly two decades. A few days ago, following the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections, KRK deposited his firearm at the Versova police station, as per procedure. After the MCC was lifted, he retrieved the weapon from the police station.

How and why did KRK fire two rounds?  

According to the police, four or five days after taking back the firearm, the actor was cleaning the gun at his home when he allegedly fired two rounds to test whether it was working properly. During this time, the shots were reportedly fired in the direction of a tree on Lokhandwala Back Road. However, due to strong winds, the bullets deviated from their path and struck the nearby Nalanda building.
Following the incident, the Oshiwara police registered a case and initiated an investigation from multiple angles. After questioning, actor Kamaal Rashid Khan was arrested in connection with the firing incident.

According to the police, KRK was identified as the prime suspect in the case, taken into custody and brought to the Oshiwara police station late on Friday evening for interrogation. According to police officials, the actor admitted to his involvement in the firing during his statement and disclosed that the shots were fired using his licensed firearm. The police further confirmed that the weapon has been seized and that the necessary paperwork is currently underway for further legal action.

KRK unintentionally fired at a residential complex

As per details emerging from the investigation, the incident took place on January 18, when two rounds hit a residential building in Oshiwara, Andheri. During the probe, officials recovered two bullets from the Nalanda Society, one from the second floor and another from the fourth floor of the building. Authorities said that one of the affected flats reportedly belongs to a writer-director, while the other is occupied by a model. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

