KRK announces he would produce biopic on Sushant Singh Rajput

Kamaal R Khan has been constantly talking about Sushant Singh Rajput since the actor's demise. Recently, KRK has promised to produce a biopic on the late actor. More so, he stated 'I love to hate you Bollywood people'.

"I promise to produce biopic of #SushantSingh to expose all the culprits. I love to hate you Bollywood people! #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput," wrote Kamaal R Khan on Twitter.

I promise to produce biopic of #SushantSingh to expose all the culprits. I love to hate you Bollywood people! #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 18, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput fans have not been impressed with the development. They started trending #FakeKRKRealCulpritOfSushant soon after the tweet. The fans point out KRK's hypocrisy and reminded him on how once he stated that if Sushant, like Ayushmann, Rajkummar Rao, Emraan Hashmi and Sharman Joshi (all much-loved actors in today's times) are stars then Harman Baweja is biggest super star of millenium. KRK had also called Sushant 'panauti' while pointing out the problems in all of his movies viz. Paani, Chanda Mama Door Ke, RAW, Drive, Sonchidiya, Kedarnath. They also recalled the time when he had banned Sushant calling him 'desperate in life'.

Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide on Sunday morning (June 14, 2020) has shaken the core of Bollywood. The actor did not leave any suicide note and the matter is still under police investigation. One of the assumptions is that Sushant took his own life due to profession rivalry.