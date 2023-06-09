Search icon
Shocking! KRK accuses this top Bollywood superstar gave 'supari' to kill him, netizens say 'defamation case loading'

Kamaal R Khan has accused Akshay Kumar of attempting to get him murdered.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 11:42 AM IST

Kamaal R Khan is back with another shocking and wild allegation. The former actor/producer-turned-film critic has now accused Akshay Kumar of hiring contact killers to kill him. The beleaguered social media personality has said that ‘Akshay Kumar is fully responsible’ if anything were to happen to him.

On Thursday night, Khan, known popularly as KRK, tweeted, “I have good relation with everyone in the Bollywood except @akshaykumar! He is the one who gave my supari to kill me in jail and got me arrested. I was lucky to get out from jail.”

KRK then added, “He is again giving my supari to kill me in police station or jail. If anything will happen to me then Akshay Kumar is fully responsible. “ The self-proclaimed film critic then also absolved others like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Karan Johar. “@BeingSalmanKhan, @iamsrk or #KaranJohar has nothing to do with my murder.”

This isn’t the first time KRK has accused someone in Bollywood of attempting to harm him, having levelled allegations against the likes of Salman Khan earlier. As a result, many Twitter users took his clais with a grain of salt, speculating that the actor will file a defamation suit against KRK soon. “Defamation Case Loading 100 Crore value,” read one comment.” Others roasted him, tweeting, “Bhai teri toh keval acting hi nahi tweets bhi ghatiyan hai (Not just your acting but even your tweets are pathetic).”

Salman Khan has filed a defamation suit against KRK for his earlier tweets against the actor. The case has been on since 2021.

