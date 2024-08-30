Kritika Kamra says it's 'unproductive' to get caught up in nepotism debate: 'I didn't get here...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Indian woman who once worked as waiter, is now on list of top 10 highest-paid CEOs in US, her salary is Rs....

Diving Deeper into Product Positioning with Praveen Krishnamurthy

Apple planning to launch iPhone 17 in 2025? Know the inside details here

'Forced me to undress': Actor details shocking alleged sexual assault by Ranjith, files complaint against director

Mukesh Ambani launches Jio PhoneCall AI: What is it, how does it work, when will Jio users get to use this

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Indian woman who once worked as waiter, is now on list of top 10 highest-paid CEOs in US, her salary is Rs....

Meet Indian woman who once worked as waiter, is now on list of top 10 highest-paid CEOs in US, her salary is Rs....

Diving Deeper into Product Positioning with Praveen Krishnamurthy

Diving Deeper into Product Positioning with Praveen Krishnamurthy

Apple planning to launch iPhone 17 in 2025? Know the inside details here

Apple planning to launch iPhone 17 in 2025? Know the inside details here

5 reasons jaggery is better than sugar

5 reasons jaggery is better than sugar

8 animals that have weaponized tail

8 animals that have weaponized tail

8 most friendly wild animals

8 most friendly wild animals

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere

In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Six amazing benefits of eating on banana leaves

Six amazing benefits of eating on banana leaves

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere

In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere

Kritika Kamra says it's 'unproductive' to get caught up in nepotism debate: 'I didn't get here...'

Kritika Kamra says it's 'unproductive' to get caught up in nepotism debate: 'I didn't get here...'

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Kritika Kamra says it's 'unproductive' to get caught up in nepotism debate: 'I didn't get here...'

Kritika Kamra was last seen in the ZEE5 web series Gyaarah Gyaarah with Raghav Juyal and Dhairya Karwa.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 30, 2024, 05:11 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Kritika Kamra says it's 'unproductive' to get caught up in nepotism debate: 'I didn't get here...'
Kritika Kamra/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

From the TV shows Kitani Mohabbat Hai and Kuch Toh Log Kahenge to the web series Tandav and Bambai Meri Jaan, Kritika Kamra has always impressed the audiences and critics with her sincere and honest performances. The actress recently stated that she doesn't subscribe to the ongoing debate surrounding nepotism in the Hindi entertainment industry, and credits her success to her talent, perseverance, and the unwavering belief in her craft.

Sharing her thoughts on the nepotism debate, Kritika said in a statement, "I have always believed in letting my work speak for itself. I didn’t get here because of any connections or family ties. Every opportunity I’ve had has been the result of years of hard work and persistence. I don’t think it’s productive to get caught up in the nepotism debate because, in the end, it’s the audience that decides your fate. I’m grateful for the incredible roles that have come my way, and it’s a testament to the fact that you can make it as an outsider in this industry."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kritika Kamra (@kkamra)

Kritika Kamra was last seen in the ZEE5 web series Gyaarah Gyaarah. She played the cop Vamika Rawat in the fantasy crime thriller show, which was an official adaptation of the Korean series Signal. Produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga under their banners Dharmatic Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment, Gyaarah Gyaarah also features Raghav Juyal and Dhairya Karwa as cops with the three of them attempting to solve murder cases across different timelines from 1991 to 2016.

The actress, whose last theatrical release was the 2023 social drama Bheed set against the backdrop of the Covid-19 lockdown in India in 2020, has two interesting shows lined up for release. One of them is Prime Video's drama Matka King with Vijay Varma and Netflix's espionage thriller For Your Eyes Only with Pratik Gandhi.

READ | Kritika Kamra on Gyaarah Gyaarah's cliffhanger ending, shares update about season 2: 'People are...' | Exclusive

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Stree 2's Sarkata aka Sunil Kumar to join Bigg Boss 18? Actor reveals 'I’m currently considering...'

Stree 2's Sarkata aka Sunil Kumar to join Bigg Boss 18? Actor reveals 'I’m currently considering...'

Gujarat rains: IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall in Saurashtra, Kutch, several other regions till...; check forecast

Gujarat rains: IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall in Saurashtra, Kutch, several other regions till...; check forecast

Meet man who worked as peon, lived in factory basement, then built Rs 145000 crore company, he was famous as India’s...

Meet man who worked as peon, lived in factory basement, then built Rs 145000 crore company, he was famous as India’s...

Viral video: Customer surprises Zomato delivery agent with birthday song and gift, watch

Viral video: Customer surprises Zomato delivery agent with birthday song and gift, watch

'Legend is getting old': Salman Khan leaves fans worried as he struggles to get up from seat in viral video

'Legend is getting old': Salman Khan leaves fans worried as he struggles to get up from seat in viral video

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere

In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Six amazing benefits of eating on banana leaves

Six amazing benefits of eating on banana leaves

First Indian actress to own Rolls Royce had it decades before Mukesh Ambani; not Deepika, Priyanka, Sridevi, Aishwarya

First Indian actress to own Rolls Royce had it decades before Mukesh Ambani; not Deepika, Priyanka, Sridevi, Aishwarya

Called first lady of Indian cinema, this actress left husband to elope with her co-star, married Russian painter; then..

Called first lady of Indian cinema, this actress left husband to elope with her co-star, married Russian painter; then..

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement