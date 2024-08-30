Kritika Kamra says it's 'unproductive' to get caught up in nepotism debate: 'I didn't get here...'

From the TV shows Kitani Mohabbat Hai and Kuch Toh Log Kahenge to the web series Tandav and Bambai Meri Jaan, Kritika Kamra has always impressed the audiences and critics with her sincere and honest performances. The actress recently stated that she doesn't subscribe to the ongoing debate surrounding nepotism in the Hindi entertainment industry, and credits her success to her talent, perseverance, and the unwavering belief in her craft.

Sharing her thoughts on the nepotism debate, Kritika said in a statement, "I have always believed in letting my work speak for itself. I didn’t get here because of any connections or family ties. Every opportunity I’ve had has been the result of years of hard work and persistence. I don’t think it’s productive to get caught up in the nepotism debate because, in the end, it’s the audience that decides your fate. I’m grateful for the incredible roles that have come my way, and it’s a testament to the fact that you can make it as an outsider in this industry."

Kritika Kamra was last seen in the ZEE5 web series Gyaarah Gyaarah. She played the cop Vamika Rawat in the fantasy crime thriller show, which was an official adaptation of the Korean series Signal. Produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga under their banners Dharmatic Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment, Gyaarah Gyaarah also features Raghav Juyal and Dhairya Karwa as cops with the three of them attempting to solve murder cases across different timelines from 1991 to 2016.

The actress, whose last theatrical release was the 2023 social drama Bheed set against the backdrop of the Covid-19 lockdown in India in 2020, has two interesting shows lined up for release. One of them is Prime Video's drama Matka King with Vijay Varma and Netflix's espionage thriller For Your Eyes Only with Pratik Gandhi.

