Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur to marry in signing ceremony at his residence on this date followed by intimate celebration

Moving away from the conventional larger-than-life wedding format, Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur have chosen to embrace a more personal and meaningful approach.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 21, 2026, 11:19 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Popular actress Kritika Kamra and television presenter and cricket commentator Gaurav Kapur are all set to embark on a new chapter in their lives as they formalise their union in an intimate signing ceremony on March 11 at Gaurav's residence in Mumbai. The couple will exchange vows in the presence of immediate family, followed by a private celebration with closed family and closest friends.

Continuing the festivities, on March 12, Kritika and Gaurav will host a thoughtfully curated celebration that reflects their personalities - elegant, understated, and timeless. Moving away from the conventional larger-than-life wedding format, the duo has chosen to embrace a more personal and meaningful approach.

The evening will feature an intimate gathering infused with luxury rather than opulence, culminating in a grand Bollywood celebration attended by their families, close friends, and colleagues from both the cricketing and film fraternities. The highlight of the celebrations will be a grand party in Mumbai, blending sophistication with contemporary flair.

A source close to the couple shares, "Kritika and Gaurav wanted their wedding to feel authentic and personal rather than extravagant. While they deeply value tradition, they also wanted the celebrations to mirror who they are warm, rooted, elegant and surrounded by the people who truly matter to them. The 12th party is being planned with a grand thought in Mumbai that beautifully captures their shared love for timeless aesthetics and meaningful gatherings."

