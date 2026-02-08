FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
New Zealand register highest run-chase victory in T20 World Cup, beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets

BOLLYWOOD

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur to tie the knot in 2026? Both actors are reportedly fixing their schedules for March wedding

Ever since they went official, Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur's appearances together have been warmly received by fans and netizens alike. As per reports, the new jodi in town are all set to take the big leap of tying the knot in March 2026.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 08, 2026, 04:14 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Buzz around Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur continues to grow as the couple remains firmly in the spotlight following their official relationship announcement. After surprising fans by making their romance public, the actress and the anchor-actor have quickly become one of the most talked-about pairs, with fresh speculation now suggesting that wedding bells may ring in 2026.

Ever since they went official, Kritika and Gaurav’s appearances together have been warmly received by fans and netizens alike. Whether it’s being spotted together at events or simply sharing space in public gatherings, the duo’s natural comfort and strong connection have not gone unnoticed. Their chemistry has sparked widespread admiration, with fans closely following every new sighting and interaction.

Adding fuel to the excitement is growing chatter that the couple could be planning to take their relationship to the next level in 2026. While neither Kritika nor Gaurav has addressed the rumours, the word is that the new jodi in town are all set to take the big leap of tying the knot as early as end March or early April. Apparently the preparations have already begun and the duo are working to fix their schedules in a way to tie officiate their wedding in late March. 

Both Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur are currently enjoying solid phases in their careers. Kritika continues to impress audiences with her choices and performances across films and digital platforms, while Gaurav remains a familiar and loved face as an anchor and actor. Their relationship appears grounded, private, and refreshingly real a quality fans seem to cherish.

READ | Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh-starrer becomes most watched film on Netflix globally; ranks top in Pakistan despite ban

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
