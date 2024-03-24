Kritika Bharadwaj calls Yodha 'huge deal', recalls doing work for free: 'Being in Karan Johar film...' | Exclusive

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Holi 2024: Section 144 imposed in Noida, Greater Noida on Monday; check list of restrictions here

Star Pakistan pacer reverses international retirement, makes himself available for T20 World Cup

Maidaan director Amit Sharma reveals he had doubts about Ajay Devgn before meeting him: 'His image...'

IPL 2024: Ahmedabad to host 2 playoffs matches, final to be held in....

Sandeep Maheshwari vs Vivek Bindra: Unravelling the feud between two popular YouTube titans

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Moscow Concert Hall Attack: Who's Behind The Biggest Attack On Russia In The Last Decade? | Crocus

Moscow Concert Hall Attack: At Least 60 Killed, Hundreds Injured, Islamic State Takes Responsibility

Star Pakistan pacer reverses international retirement, makes himself available for T20 World Cup

7 countries where older people are the happiest

5 mistakes to avoid while cooking vegetables

7 reasons to daily use sunscreen in summer 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Moscow Concert Hall Attack: Who's Behind The Biggest Attack On Russia In The Last Decade? | Crocus

Moscow Concert Hall Attack: At Least 60 Killed, Hundreds Injured, Islamic State Takes Responsibility

Moscow Terror Attack: Putin Vows To Punish Those Behind Russia Concert Massacre

Kritika Bharadwaj calls Yodha 'huge deal', recalls doing work for free: 'Being in Karan Johar film...' | Exclusive

Maidaan director Amit Sharma reveals he had doubts about Ajay Devgn before meeting him: 'His image...'

Not Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi, Tabu or Rekha; this actress has won most Filmfare Awards for Best Actress

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Kritika Bharadwaj calls Yodha 'huge deal', recalls doing work for free: 'Being in Karan Johar film...' | Exclusive

Kritika Bharadwaj shares her experience working with Sidharth Malhotra in Yodha, playing a pilot in the film.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 24, 2024, 08:17 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Kritika Bharadwaj with Sidharth Malhotra in Yodha
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sidharth Malhotra impressed fans once again as he donned the uniform in his recent release Yodha. However, another person who shines in the film, is Kritika Bharadwaj, the young pilot who saves the day with Sidharth. 

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Kritika Bharadwaj opened up on essaying the role of a young pilot in Yodha and shared her experience working in a Dharma film alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani. 

Talking about making her theatrical debut with Yodha, Kritika Bharadwaj said, “Oh my god this makes me so happy I mean like my parents and all were super stoked, like even I didn't how much will be there it was after the edit long time it happens you get to cut out and you don't know and we shot it so long back and almost forgotten the film but yeah like after watching it I was like yeah ok, this is amazing.” 

Kritika further talked about working in a Dharma film, playing Tanya Sharma, who helps Sidharth save lives on a flight, and said, “It was really fun you know shooting that and you know being able to do something like that. It feels as if it is not real. For me to process this information, even now, I am not properly comprehending it. It still feels like is it actually happening, did I actually see myself on 70 mm, what is this? So it’s feeling very very nice because everybody, my family, my friends, who have watched the film really liked it and the main hijack part of the thing kept people on the edge of their seats. There was so much suspense, twists and turns and it is getting a good response.” 

Kritika recalled the time she worked for free and said, "Before this, I have done a lot of films. I started acting when I was in college. I used to do theatre as a part of the Delhi theatre circuit and that’s how I started taking acting seriously. I have done direction, I have written screenplays, and I have done production too. So I have done everything and then I finally moved to Bombay and started casting under Kabir sir and I was also doing ads before. Then when I landed Mismatched season 1 in 2019, that’s when I started focusing only on films. I have done a lot of work for minimal money, or no money. People think that she got this film, but I have been working since 2016. I have been an extra on a film because I just wanted to be on a film set. It didn’t matter to me

Talking about her bond with Sidharth Malhotra, Kritika said, “It took 2-3 days for Sid and I to warm up because obviously, we didn’t know each other from before but it organically became very comfortable because he is such a warm, nice person, if you meet him, he’s never gonna make you feel like oh my god I am a big star and you are just starting out.” 

She further revealed she was very nervous about playing a pilot in Yodha and said, “I was nervous about being a pilot, it’s so different, technical.  It’s not like a regular person, doing regular things and acting. So, I had never done anything like this before. So I was like how are these technical terms, Is it gonna make sense? Am I going to do the things right so that it doesn’t look fake? But because it was a huge Dharma film, I didn’t know what the atmosphere going to be like. But since day 1, Sagar and Pushkar made me feel super super comfortable and so has Sid. We used to crack jokes, laugh our asses out. We used to eat together and talk about his acting career. It was a great time being with you on set.”

She further talked about the best thing about shooting Yodha and said, “It’s a huge deal for not just me but any actor who is trying to make it in the industry. It is a massive deal to be able to work with people like Sagar, and Pushkar. They are amazing people, so warm and humble, like they will explain things to you, and never did I feel that I am on a massive production house set, or I am being humiliated. So that was really nice. Working with actors like Sidharth, and Disha, and being able to share the screen with them and save the day with them is a huge deal. Being in a Karan Johar film is every actor’s dream.”

Talking about her parents’ reaction after watching the film for the first time, Kritika Bharadwaj said, “So I watched it for the first time at the premiere only. I hadn’t watched it before and I was very happy about it. My parents were so proud and happy. They were almost teary and they were like oh this is my child. My dad has also been in the media for the longest time and my mom is also a creative person, she is a Bharatnatyam dancer. So we understand how good it feels when you are recognised for something great you do. So for them to watch their daughter on the big screen with so many people hooting, they were on cloud nine and I am still processing it honestly but It’s feeling great.”

Kritika Bharadwaj says she wished there was more action for her character and said, “After the kind of action Sid was doing, because Sid has outdone himself by doing the action he has done in the film. It’s phenomenal. Everybody was like wow after watching the film. I could see him doing all of that infront of my eyes and I was like, he’s just too good. Yeah, I wanted to do more action but it wasn’t written for Tanya’s part and I wish there was more action but whatever it was, it was fun and nice.” 

Kritika Bharadwaj is best known for her role in the Netflix series Mismatched wherein she essays the role of Simran. She also worked in Rashmi Rocket alongside Taapsee Pannu, but Yodha marks her theatrical debut which is garnering much praise from the audience.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Sculptor Arun Yogiraj carves 'small' Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya, pics go viral

IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals’ star bowler ruled out, big blow comes after…

Meet man, son a rickshaw puller who cracked UPSC exam at first attempt, became IAS officer, got AIR...

US: Indian-origin woman dies in Pennsylvania car accident, Indian consulate to extend support

Meet actor, who quit school, begged on Delhi streets, 5-second role in Rs 700-crore film changed his life, now owns...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement