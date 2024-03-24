Kritika Bharadwaj calls Yodha 'huge deal', recalls doing work for free: 'Being in Karan Johar film...' | Exclusive

Kritika Bharadwaj shares her experience working with Sidharth Malhotra in Yodha, playing a pilot in the film.

Sidharth Malhotra impressed fans once again as he donned the uniform in his recent release Yodha. However, another person who shines in the film, is Kritika Bharadwaj, the young pilot who saves the day with Sidharth.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Kritika Bharadwaj opened up on essaying the role of a young pilot in Yodha and shared her experience working in a Dharma film alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani.

Talking about making her theatrical debut with Yodha, Kritika Bharadwaj said, “Oh my god this makes me so happy I mean like my parents and all were super stoked, like even I didn't how much will be there it was after the edit long time it happens you get to cut out and you don't know and we shot it so long back and almost forgotten the film but yeah like after watching it I was like yeah ok, this is amazing.”

Kritika further talked about working in a Dharma film, playing Tanya Sharma, who helps Sidharth save lives on a flight, and said, “It was really fun you know shooting that and you know being able to do something like that. It feels as if it is not real. For me to process this information, even now, I am not properly comprehending it. It still feels like is it actually happening, did I actually see myself on 70 mm, what is this? So it’s feeling very very nice because everybody, my family, my friends, who have watched the film really liked it and the main hijack part of the thing kept people on the edge of their seats. There was so much suspense, twists and turns and it is getting a good response.”

Kritika recalled the time she worked for free and said, "Before this, I have done a lot of films. I started acting when I was in college. I used to do theatre as a part of the Delhi theatre circuit and that’s how I started taking acting seriously. I have done direction, I have written screenplays, and I have done production too. So I have done everything and then I finally moved to Bombay and started casting under Kabir sir and I was also doing ads before. Then when I landed Mismatched season 1 in 2019, that’s when I started focusing only on films. I have done a lot of work for minimal money, or no money. People think that she got this film, but I have been working since 2016. I have been an extra on a film because I just wanted to be on a film set. It didn’t matter to me

Talking about her bond with Sidharth Malhotra, Kritika said, “It took 2-3 days for Sid and I to warm up because obviously, we didn’t know each other from before but it organically became very comfortable because he is such a warm, nice person, if you meet him, he’s never gonna make you feel like oh my god I am a big star and you are just starting out.”

She further revealed she was very nervous about playing a pilot in Yodha and said, “I was nervous about being a pilot, it’s so different, technical. It’s not like a regular person, doing regular things and acting. So, I had never done anything like this before. So I was like how are these technical terms, Is it gonna make sense? Am I going to do the things right so that it doesn’t look fake? But because it was a huge Dharma film, I didn’t know what the atmosphere going to be like. But since day 1, Sagar and Pushkar made me feel super super comfortable and so has Sid. We used to crack jokes, laugh our asses out. We used to eat together and talk about his acting career. It was a great time being with you on set.”

She further talked about the best thing about shooting Yodha and said, “It’s a huge deal for not just me but any actor who is trying to make it in the industry. It is a massive deal to be able to work with people like Sagar, and Pushkar. They are amazing people, so warm and humble, like they will explain things to you, and never did I feel that I am on a massive production house set, or I am being humiliated. So that was really nice. Working with actors like Sidharth, and Disha, and being able to share the screen with them and save the day with them is a huge deal. Being in a Karan Johar film is every actor’s dream.”

Talking about her parents’ reaction after watching the film for the first time, Kritika Bharadwaj said, “So I watched it for the first time at the premiere only. I hadn’t watched it before and I was very happy about it. My parents were so proud and happy. They were almost teary and they were like oh this is my child. My dad has also been in the media for the longest time and my mom is also a creative person, she is a Bharatnatyam dancer. So we understand how good it feels when you are recognised for something great you do. So for them to watch their daughter on the big screen with so many people hooting, they were on cloud nine and I am still processing it honestly but It’s feeling great.”

Kritika Bharadwaj says she wished there was more action for her character and said, “After the kind of action Sid was doing, because Sid has outdone himself by doing the action he has done in the film. It’s phenomenal. Everybody was like wow after watching the film. I could see him doing all of that infront of my eyes and I was like, he’s just too good. Yeah, I wanted to do more action but it wasn’t written for Tanya’s part and I wish there was more action but whatever it was, it was fun and nice.”

Kritika Bharadwaj is best known for her role in the Netflix series Mismatched wherein she essays the role of Simran. She also worked in Rashmi Rocket alongside Taapsee Pannu, but Yodha marks her theatrical debut which is garnering much praise from the audience.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.