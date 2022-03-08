Kriti Sanon wraps Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Shehzada' shoot, kickstarts 'Bachchhan Paandey' promotions with Akshay Kumar

Kriti Sanon is leading the B-town game with massive projects in her lineup all packed tightly as she clearly seems to juggle between multiple projects from time to time.

Kriti Sanon's co-star for Shehzada, Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram to share a happy, candid photo with the actress as he wrote, "Ek aur schedule wrap hua #Shehzada"

Kriti Sanon looked gorgeous as she flashed a million-dollar smile wearing a white sleeveless top with a golden necklace and her hair left open.

Check out the photo here:

READ: ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ song ‘Saare Bolo Bewafa’ featuring Akshay Kumar will make you want to shake a leg - WATCH

And now that Kriti has wrapped 'Shehzada', she's quickly hopped on and kickstarted the promotions for her upcoming flick opposite Akshay Kumar, 'Bachchhan Paandey' that will hit the theatres on March 18.

Besides big-ticket entertainers like 'Bachchhan Paandey' and 'Shehzada', Kriti Sanon also has the pan-India film, 'Adipurush', action flick, 'Ganapath' and the horror-comedy, 'Bhediya' in her pipeline.