Headlines

Bollywood's biggest flop star kid was once bigger than Aamir, Salman, SRK; then gave 25 flops, no solo hit, now he...

Meet IAS officer, a waiter who failed UPSC exam 6 times, cracked with AIR...

Kriti Sanon trips in high heels, Shahid Kapoor comes to rescue in viral video, netizens react

Weather update: Visibility in Delhi-NCR improves after days of dense fog

India sets up global alliance to push women empowerment, gender equality

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IAS officer, a waiter who failed UPSC exam 6 times, cracked with AIR...

Weather update: Visibility in Delhi-NCR improves after days of dense fog

Watch: Isha Malviya calls Mannara Chopra 'bar dancer', Ankita Lokhande laughs, netizens say 'sharam aani chaaiye'

9 evergreen Bollywood fashion looks from 70s 

8 ways cinnamon water helps in weight loss

8 health benefits of pickles

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Review | Better Than Tata Nexon?

Artificial Intelligence Will Rule Many Things In Future, Warns ISRO Chief S. Somanath

Princess Of Wales Kate Middleton, Hospitalised For Up To Two Weeks After Abdominal Surgery

Bollywood's biggest flop star kid was once bigger than Aamir, Salman, SRK; then gave 25 flops, no solo hit, now he...

Adnan Khan explains why he was confused, afraid of playing Emperor Ashoka in Pracchand Ashok: 'This is something...'

Malaikottai Vaaliban trailer: Rebel Mohanlal wages war against British tyrants, fans laud 'brilliant visualisation'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Kriti Sanon trips in high heels, Shahid Kapoor comes to rescue in viral video, netizens react

During a recent promotional event in Mumbai, Kriti Sanon faced an awkward moment when she stumbled because of her high heels.

article-main

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Jan 19, 2024, 10:14 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are gearing up for the release of their upcoming movie, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, scheduled to hit theaters on February 9, 2024. The duo is busy promoting their film these days.

However, during a recent promotional event in Mumbai, Kriti Sanon faced an awkward moment when she stumbled because of her high heels. Fortunately, she managed to avoid a fall. Later, Shahid Kapoor promptly came to her rescue. The video has been shared by the official page of Instant Bollywood on Instagram and it is going viral on social media.

Kriti Sanon chose to wear a high-slit black dress paired with stilettos for a promotional event of her upcoming film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. During the event, as Kriti stepped out of the car, she nearly tripped because of her stilettos. Thankfully, she managed to avoid a fall as Shahid Kapoor promptly came to her rescue. The incident was captured by the media present at the event, who were there to photograph Shahid and Kriti.

Initially slated to hit theatres on December 7, the romantic drama also stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in the lead roles. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Diya is written & directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar.

The upcoming movie will be Shahid's first theatrical release after two years as his last film to hit theatres was Jersey in 2022. He was seen in the crime drama web series Farzi and the action thriller Bloody Daddy last year, which premiered on JioCinema. On the other hand, Kriti was seen in three theatrical releases last year named Shehzada, Adipurush, and Ganapath, and all three of them were massive critical and commercial failures.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Virat was biggest threat at....': AB de Villiers weighs in on Kohli's batting position in T20Is

Samsung loses its 13-year dominance as world’s largest smartphone maker to…

Meet brothers who founded Rs 9398 crore company, fled from Pakistan during partition, started business from...

CTET 2024 Admit Card: CBSE to release hall ticket tomorrow at ctet.nic.in; check details

Meet Indian genius who worked on Rs 73700 crore project, not from IIT, NIT, IIM, she studied in...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE