Kriti Sanon trips in high heels, Shahid Kapoor comes to rescue in viral video, netizens react

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are gearing up for the release of their upcoming movie, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, scheduled to hit theaters on February 9, 2024. The duo is busy promoting their film these days.

However, during a recent promotional event in Mumbai, Kriti Sanon faced an awkward moment when she stumbled because of her high heels. Fortunately, she managed to avoid a fall. Later, Shahid Kapoor promptly came to her rescue. The video has been shared by the official page of Instant Bollywood on Instagram and it is going viral on social media.

Kriti Sanon chose to wear a high-slit black dress paired with stilettos for a promotional event of her upcoming film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. During the event, as Kriti stepped out of the car, she nearly tripped because of her stilettos. Thankfully, she managed to avoid a fall as Shahid Kapoor promptly came to her rescue. The incident was captured by the media present at the event, who were there to photograph Shahid and Kriti.

Initially slated to hit theatres on December 7, the romantic drama also stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in the lead roles. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Diya is written & directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar.

The upcoming movie will be Shahid's first theatrical release after two years as his last film to hit theatres was Jersey in 2022. He was seen in the crime drama web series Farzi and the action thriller Bloody Daddy last year, which premiered on JioCinema. On the other hand, Kriti was seen in three theatrical releases last year named Shehzada, Adipurush, and Ganapath, and all three of them were massive critical and commercial failures.