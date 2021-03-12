'Adipurush': Kriti Sanon to play Sita, Sunny Singh joins as Lakshman in Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan starrer magnum opus

Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh have joined the star-studded cast of the upcoming mythological movie 'Adipurush', which also features Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan.

Kriti took to her Instagram handle on Friday and shared the news with her fans by posting pictures along with the cast and director of the film. Kriti captioned the post, "A new journey begins.. #ADIPURUSH. This one is too special... Proud, honoured, and beyond excited to be a part of this magical world."

In the picture, she can be seen posing alongside director Om Raut, Prabhas, who will reportedly play Ram, and Sunny, who will be reportedly seen as Lakshman. Sharing the same picture on his Instagram Prabhas wrote, "Welcoming @kritisanon and @mesunnysingh to the #Adipurush family."

Kriti is reportedly set to essay the role of Sita in the forthcoming film. About the casting, T-Series head Bhushan Kumar said, "When Kriti heard the script she instantly agreed for the part. On the other hand, Sunny fits the character perfectly. I am happy to have them on board."

On the other hand, Om Raut said, "When I was casting for the female lead, I needed an actress who not only has an amazing screen presence but more importantly, is also a great performer. Kriti was our obvious choice for the film. Sunny is a great actor and we're sure he will impress viewers with his performance."

'Adipurush' also stars Saif, who will portray the role of Raavan. The film which is currently eyeing August 11, 2022, for its release had started production back in February. 'Adipurush' is Om's new directorial venture after last year's blockbuster 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'.Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair, the film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.