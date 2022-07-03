Kriti Sanon teases Kartik Aaryan for 'over promoting' Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, says 'it will go on...'

Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon

It's been over a month since Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 hit cinemas, and it ended the dry spell of Bollywood. The actor rigorously promoted the film, and it seems like he is still in the same zone. Recently, Kartik and his co-star Kriti Sanon jammed for an Instagram reel, and the former tried to teach his famous hook step to the latter.

Kartik asked Kriti to do the hook step of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The person shooting them asks her about standing beside Mr 200 (As Kartik's film touched Rs 200 crores). He asked if he is still the same person and Kriti agreed to it. Then, Kriti hit Kartik's palm, and the latter said, "Dard hota hai... insaan hu main." Then, Kartik taught the hook step to Kriti and asked him to follow. The actress performed the hook step and teased him for over-promoting BB 2. Kriti said, "I think this will go till our film Shehzada will release." Kartik continued to teach Sanon the hook step, but she went away.

Kartik posted the reel with the caption, Haters will say that i am forcing Kriti to Promote #BhoolBhulaiyaa2...@kritisanon my sweetest costar.

Here's the video

Kartik Aaryan's last release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has proved to a be saviour in Bollywood. Aaryan rigorously promoted his horror-comedy before release, and even after the release, Kartik was seen going places for his film. Currently, he is one of the top stars of Bollywood, and his next Shehzada has already created enough buzz. Kartik's next Shehzada is an official remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, and he will be seen opposite Kriti Sanon. Shehzada will be Kartik and Kriti's second outing after Lukka Chuppi, and they both shared great chemistry. Shehzada will release in cinemas on November 4.