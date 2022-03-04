Kriti Sanon talks about playing a director in her next 'Bachchhan Paandey'

Amongst the top on the list of Bollywood heroines, Kriti Sanon is all set to deliver a full-on masala entertainer alongside Akshay Kumar in her next, 'Bachchhan Paandey' as Myra Devekar.

Talking about playing a director in her next, Kriti shares, "As an actor, once you have gone through a certain number of films, you soak in more than you think, just by observing and looking around, you start understanding how the directors make their vision come alive, their process and mannerisms. And I have seen so many talented directors at work, it feels like it was sort of easier for me to pick from them."

The Mimi star adds, "A director's in control of everything on the set as he/she is the captain of the ship. So my main pick point on Myra was that this girl is very much in control and she is stuck in a place where situations get out of control."

Meanwhile, the latest song from the film, 'Meri Jaan Meri Jaan' has left fans raving about the sizzling chemistry between Kriti Sanon and Akshay Kumar. The actress is all set to own the year with multiple big releases alongside a range of leading superstars of their generations as she matches the charisma of all with ease.

Besides Bachchhan Paandey, Kriti has a massive set of films lined up including, 'Adipurush', 'Shehzada', 'Bhediya' and 'Ganapath'.