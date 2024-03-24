Twitter
Kriti Sanon sparks dating rumours after her picture holding hands with mystery man in London goes viral

Kriti Sanon's photo holding hands with a mystery man in London goes viral on social media.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 24, 2024, 11:37 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Kriti Sanon spotted holding hands with a mystery man
After impressing the audience with her role as a robot in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Kriti Sanon is all set to entertain the fans with her upcoming movie Crew. However, recently the actor’s photo holding hands with a mystery guy while roaming the streets of London went viral on social media. 

On Sunday, a Reddit user shared a photo wherein Kriti Sanon could be seen walking in London while holding the hands of a guy along with her team. The picture went viral on social media and ignited the speculations of Kriti dating this guy. 

Netizens were seen speculating if the guy in the photo, is Kabir Bahia, whose Instagram profile shows that Kriti follows him. One of the comments read, “This looks like that Kabir guy.” Another user commented, “Kabir Bahia is quite a looker, well done Kriti.” Another wrote, “Is she dating?” Another comment read, "And he's taller. finally, she found a good match."

Well, earlier there were rumours that Kriti Sanon was dating his Adipurush co-star Prabhas, however, both of them quashed the rumours. There is still no official confirmation if Kriti Sanon is dating Kabir Bahia or if he is the mystery guy in the photo. 

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon is all set to entertain the audience with her upcoming movie Crew. Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan and jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Digvijay Purohit under Balaji Motion Pictures and Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network, The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu along with Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. The heist comedy film is set to hit the theatres on March 29. Other than this, she also has her maiden production Do Patti in the pipeline in which she will be seen reuniting with her Dilwale co-star Kajol. 

