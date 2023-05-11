Kriti Sanon sits on floor at Adipurush trailer launch, video goes viral

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

A video of Kriti Sanon from the trailer launch of her upcoming film Adipurush has gone viral on the Internet. The video shows Kriti sitting on the floor as she did not want to disturb the ones already seated inside the hall.

The video shows her looking for a seat and when she did not find one, she squatted and sat on the floor. Realising it, the others quickly get up to offer her a seat. While the fans of the actress praised her for her move, calling her a very simple person, a section of people on the Internet also believes that it was a publicity stunt and there was no reason for her to sit on the floor at such a grand event.

Kriti essays the role of Janaki in Adipurush which also stars Prabhas. The film retells the story of Ramayana. The trailer which was recently launched received appreciation from people at large after the debacle of a teaser that was released a few months back.

On Tuesday, the team of Adipurush released the trailer of the movie. The trailer launch event was attended by Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, Om Raut, and Sunny Singh. While talking about the film directed by Om Raut, the Baahubali star said, “We did this film with a lot of love and respect, hope you like it. Thank you, love you.” Kriti then showered praise on the actor and added, “He’s as simple as Prabhu Ram I’d say. He’s so simple so pure from the heart.”

Speaking about her role, Janaki, in the movie, Kriti Sanon said, “I had respect and admiration for this character but it all got amplified as I shot for this movie. I could understand this character in detail. For me, Janaki represented the combination of a pure, kind soul with a strong mind. I've given my 200 percent. They were gods, we are mere humans. So, if there's any kind of shortcoming, please forgive me.”

Helmed by Om Raut, the mythological drama is based on the Sanskrit epic Ramayana. Prabhas will be seen playing the role of Raghava and Kriti Sanon will be seen essaying the role of Janaki. Sharad Kelkar’s voice in the trailer was much appreciated by the audience. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan as Ravana and Sunny Singh as Laxman. The movie is scheduled to release on June 16 in the theatres.

Meanwhile, other than Adipurush, Kriti Sanon will also be seen in the movie Ganpath, for which she will be seen reuniting with her Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the movie also stars Ellie Avram, Amitabh Bachchan, and Adi Chugh. The movie is scheduled to release on October 20. (With inputs from IANS)

