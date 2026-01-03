Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon gets engaged to singer Stebin Ben, flaunts huge diamond ring: 'Easiest yes I've ever...'

As per recent reports, Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben are set to tie the knot with each other next week at the luxurious Fairmont Udaipur Palace in the presence of their family and close friends.

Nupur Sanon, actress and Kriti Sanon's sister, is now engaged to her long-time beau and singer Stebin Ben. Sharing glimpses from the dreamy proposal on her Instagram, Nupur wrote, "In a world full of maybes, I found the easiest YES I’ve ever had to say", followed by red heart and evil eye emojis. The primary photo from the post has Stebin down on one knee, lovingly holding Nupur's hands. We can also see people holding the placards saying, "Will You Marry Me?" in the background. The newly-engaged couple was seen in the middle of a lake with a mesmerizing view in the backdrop.

Sharing the milestone moment with their parents, Nupur and Stebin were also on a video call with them after the proposal. Dressed in a pretty floral dress, Nupur also flaunted her giant engagement ring. Stebin opted to wear blue formals for the special occasion. In one of the pictures, a female figure was seen hugging the happy couple. While her face is not visible, it is most likely Kriti expressing her excitement for the lovebirds.

Speculations were going around since a month that Nupur and Stebin will be tying the knot in Udaipur soon. As per recent reports, their mariage is scheduled for next week at the luxurious Fairmont Udaipur Palace in the presence of their family and close friends. The couple, who have been reportedly dating since 2023, are yet to make any official announcement regarding the same.

Who are Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben?

Meanwhile, Nupur became famous after appearing with Akshay Kumar in the music video of B Praak's viral hit Filhall in 2019. They came together for its sequel Filhaal 2: Mohabbat in 2021. In 2023, Nupur made her acting debut opposite Ravi Teja in the Telugu movie Tiger Nageswara Rao, that bombed at the box office. In the same year, she was also seen in the JioHotstar's comedy drama series Pop Kaun. Her film Noorani Chehra with Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been pending for release since its shooting got over in 2022.

On the other hand, Stebin Ben is a singer known for his soulful voice and popular romantic tracks in Bollywood and the independent music space. He rose to prominence with hit songs like Baarish Ban Jaana, Thoda Thoda Pyaar, and Sahiba. Stebin has has lent his voice to stars like Sidharth Malhotra, Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Vijay Deverakonda, and Shahid Kapoor, and has collaborated with top musicians including Shreya Ghoshal, Himesh Reshammiya, Jeet Gannguli, and Sachet–Parampara, among others.

