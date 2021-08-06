Kriti Sanon shares heartwarming post thanking 'Mimi' director Laxman Utekar, drops unseen photos from film's set

Kriti Sanon in her latest outing, Mimi, has undoubtedly wowed the audience with her raw and path-breaking performance. In fact, she portrayed the lead character so fabulously, it is being touted as the best performance of her career.

Recently, the actress took to her social media to thank the director of the film, Laxman Utekar for believing in her and inspiring her. She went down memory lane and shared several pictures from the sets of the film.

In the caption, she wrote, "The captain of our ship! The man behind all the smiles and tears.. @laxman.utekar sir! I can’t thank you enough Sir for believing every second that i could do it. You are one of the purest people i know with a heart that is so loving & honest. I have seen you breathe, eat, drink, sleep, live this film every day! Your passion, your hardwork, your journey, your belief in your people, the way you are so collaborative and inclusive, the emotional person you are at heart, it has inspired me every single day. I only and only wish the best for you.. May you rise and shine and tell more such beautiful stories.. The world needs them. I couldn’t have done this without you holding my hand through the way. Thank you for making me MIMI for life! Thank you for helping me fly. Love you always, Mimi"

Basking in the success of the Mimi, Kriti Sanon is on top of the world with rave reviews coming from all quarters.

Currently, she has a slew of films lined up. She wrapped up the shoot of 'Bhediya' with Varun Dhawan last month. She will also be seen in 'Adipurush' with Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. Kriti also has 'Bachchan Pandey' with Akshay Kumar and 'Ganapath' with Tiger Shroff in her kitty.