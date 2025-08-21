Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Virat Kohli’s unique Asia Cup record: The only time he did THIS in international cricket

Sachin Tendulkar's wife Anjali Tendulkar buys apartment in Virar for Rs...

Maharashtra: Four killed in gas leak at pharma company in Palghar

Kriti Sanon says this Alia Bhatt-starrer was made on the same scale as male-led films: 'Someone had the guts to...'

Not Shreyas Iyer or Yashasvi Jaiswal! Harbhajan Singh slams selectors for ignoring THIS 'X-factor' from India's Asia Cup squad

'This is epic': Viral video shows volcano erupting right after woman agrees to marry boyfriend

BIG move by Azim Premji as Wipro to acquire another company for Rs 3271 crore, its business is...

Bombay High Court to watch Yogi Adityanath's biopic Ajey The Untold Story of a Yogi to resolve censor row

Rohit Sharma set for surprise return, likely to play for India A in Kanpur ahead of Australia series

Online Cricket Market in India Picking Up The Pace: Exploiting It Through Best Online Cricket ID

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Virat Kohli’s unique Asia Cup record: The only time he did THIS in international cricket

Virat Kohli’s unique Asia Cup record: The only time he did THIS in international

Sachin Tendulkar's wife Anjali Tendulkar buys apartment in Virar for Rs...

Sachin Tendulkar's wife Anjali Tendulkar buys apartment in Virar for Rs...

Maharashtra: Four killed in gas leak at pharma company in Palghar

Maharashtra: Four killed in gas leak at pharma company in Palghar

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Kriti Sanon says this Alia Bhatt-starrer was made on the same scale as male-led films: 'Someone had the guts to...'

Kriti Sanon will be seen next in the intense romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein. A spiritual sequel of the 2013 film Raanjhanaa, the upcoming film also stars Dhanush and is directed by Aanand L Rai.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 21, 2025, 07:23 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Kriti Sanon says this Alia Bhatt-starrer was made on the same scale as male-led films: 'Someone had the guts to...'
Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

At the 69th National Film Awards presented in 2023, Kriti Sanon was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Actress for Mimi. She shared the award with Alia Bhatt, who won the award for Gangubai Kathiawadi. At a recent event, Kriti said that the filmmakers should back female-led films with the same conviction as they do with male heroes, and cited the example of how Sanjay Leela Bhansali backed Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi with a grand scale and budget.

Speaking at the CNN-News18 event, the Bhediya actress said, "Take a risk on the subject, not on who’s leading it. If a female-led film… the only one that comes to my mind, honestly, that has been at that scale, at that budget, was Gangubai Kathiawadi. You felt like it was larger than life. It would have been the same-looking film even if a man were leading it. And I felt like the budget, the shots, everything was taken in a larger-than-life way. When someone makes an entry, we call it a 'hero shot' - where you make someone look larger than life. That doesn’t normally happen when a female is leading a film like that. So I was very, very happy seeing that. At least someone had the guts to put in that much money on a female-led film."

Kriti Sanon will be seen next in the intense romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein. A spiritual sequel of the 2013 film Raanjhanaa, the upcoming film also stars Dhanush and is directed by Aanand L Rai. Produced by T-Series Films and Colour Yellow Productions, Tere Ishk Mein is an AR Rahman musical and is slated to release on November 28, 2025. She was last seen in three movies in 2024 - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Crew, and Do Patti.

READ | KBC 17: Can you answer this Rs 7 crore question that made this season's first crorepati Aditya Kumar quit the show?

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
New US Visa Policy: Know what ‘Anti-American’ screening means for Indian applicants
New US Visa Policy: Know what ‘Anti-American’ screening means for Indian applica
Asit Modi introduces new family in TMKOC, teases double the drama and fun in Gokuldham Society
Asit Modi introduces new family in TMKOC, teases double the drama and fun
5 timeless classics of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan you must watch: Sholay to Chupke Chupke
5 timeless classics of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan you must watch
Mumbai rains disrupts commutation: Local train services on Harbour, Main lines suspended, check details here
Mumbai rains disrupts commutation: Local train services on Harbour, Main lines s
Top 10 Picture-Conversion-to-Coloring-Page Tools-2025
Top 10 Picture-Conversion-to-Coloring-Page Tools-2025
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE