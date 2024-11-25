At IFFI 2024, Kriti Sanon made a big statement related to nepotism. She said that more than the industry people, the media and the audience are to be blamed.

Actress and producer Kriti Sanon has made a big statement about nepotism. At the 55th International Film Festival in Goa, Kriti attended a masterclass and she opened up about the lack of opportunities due to nepotism. While addressing the attendees, Kriti said that the Bollywood film industry is not to be blamed for nepotism. The Crew actress said that more than the industry, the media and the audience are to be blamed for the obsession with star kids.

She said that the industry has given her a warm welcome since her debut. Speaking about the challenges, she said, "When you don’t belong to a film background, it takes time for you to get there. It takes time for you to get those opportunities you crave for. It takes time for you to even get those magazine covers. So everything is a bit of a struggle. But after 2-3 films, if you keep working hard and if you are at it, nothing can stop you."

Kriti then asserted that more than film industry people, it's the media and audience to be blamed. "I feel the industry is not so much responsible for nepotism. It’s also the media and the audience. The audiences want to watch what the media is putting about certain star kids. Because the audience is interested in them, the industry feels that since the audience is interested let’s make a movie with them. So I think it’s a circle. But I feel if you are talented, you will get there. If you’re not talented, and if the connect is not there with the audiences you will not get there.”

On the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Do Patti. The movie also marked Kriti's as a producer. She co-produced the movie with Kanika Dhillion. Do Patti also starred Kajol and Shaheer Shaikh in the key roles.

