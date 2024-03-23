Kriti Sanon said yes to Crew without hearing full story, reveal writers: 'She liked it so much that...'

Twitter
Crew's writers have revealed that Kriti Sanon said yes to the film without hearing the full story

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Mar 23, 2024, 10:12 PM IST

Kriti Sanon in Crew
Kriti Sanon is set to return to the big screen with the upcoming heist comedy Crew. The actress shares screen space with Kareena Kapoor and Tabu in the all-women-led film. The film’s writers have now revealed that Kriti said yes to the film without even hearing the full story.

As the film is just a week away from its release, the writers Mehul Suri and Nidhi Mehra shared an interesting anecdote about Kriti Sanon getting on board for Crew. The writers shared, “Kriti couldn't just stop laughing when she heard the script, found it extremely funny. She liked it so much that she agreed to the role right away, without even hearing the whole story. Her genuine reaction proved just how hilarious the script really is.”

Already, the trailer and the songs of the film have been receiving positive responses from the audience. Crew is fast becoming one of the most awaited films of the year. As the trailer has indeed made it very clear that the film is about to bring lots of entertainment to the audience, audiences are looking forward to something fresh.

The recent success of comedy films in the theatres should make the maker of Crew hopeful about its box office prospects. The box office success of Kriti’s previous release Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya itself proves that the Hindi film industry is out of the phase where lighter films were not working in theatres, believe analysts.

Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, Crew stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in a special appearance. Set to hit theaters on March 29, the film is produced by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network.

