Kriti Sanon's mother celebrates daughter's Best Actress win for Mimi, pens emotional note

Kriti Sanon's mother penned an emotional note to celebrate her daughter's win of the Best Actress Filmfare award for Mimi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 07:54 PM IST

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon recently won the Best Actress Filmfare award for her superlative performance in comedy-drama Mimi. Kriti garnered universal praise for her performance as a surrogate mother, and now the actress' mother Geeta Sanon has also celebrated the big win. 

Geeta posted two photos in a carousel post, and she expressed her happiness over Kriti's win by saying, "Distance could not stop us from sharing the happy moment of having another black lady in your hand, this time for the Filmfare best actress. I’m so so happy and proud my girl. Surely many more of such glorious moments will come your way. let’s celebrate this with the much-needed vacation and family time in France @kritisanon @nupursanon @rahulsanon." Geeta shared a photo of Kriti holding the black lady, and then she posted a boomerang of the Sanons. 

Here's the post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Geeta Sanon (@geeta_sanon)

For the unversed, Kriti is an engineer, and she graduated with a Bachelor of Technology degree in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering. After receiving the award, Kriti Sanon took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note, saying she has fulfilled her dream and expressing her gratitude. Kriti also thanked her fans for their love and support.

READ: Kriti Sanon bags Best Actor (Female) award for Mimi at 67th Filmfare Awards, pens note saying it's 'dream come true'

"I ain't sleepin alone tonight! Heart is full..#Gratitude. The black lady is finallyyyyy here..Thank you @filmfare for this much needed validation and for making my dream come true," she wrote, adding a video in which she is seen kissing her trophy. In her note, Kriti also thanked director Laxman Utekar for giving her the opportunity to headline Mimi, in which she essayed the role of a surrogate mother.

As soon as Kriti posted the clip, fans chimed in the comment section to congratulate her."You truly deserve it," a social media user commented."So sooo proud of you Kriti! I've seen you grow from literally strength to strength as an actor over the last 8 years. You deserve this the most, congratulations," another one wrote.

Kriti's upcoming projects include Bhediya with Varun Dhawan, Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan, Ganapath with Tiger Shroff and Adipurush with Prabhas. 

 


 

