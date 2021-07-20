Kriti Sanon reveals she couldn't shoot for other projects while filming 'Mimi' as she had put on 15 kgs

Kriti Sanon had recently shared her transformation journey for her upcoming film, Mimi where she had to put on weight for her role of a surrogate mother. The actress now reveals how she could not shoot for any other project for some months due to this.

Talking about setting aside a chunk of some months for the shoot of Mimi, Kriti shares, "I had to put on 15kgs in 2 months for Mimi which I could start losing only once I had completed the film."

She adds, "It made more sense to not take up any other project during the shoot and even till a few months after since I needed to lose the weight before starting any other project. I did let go of a lot of award show performances too in that period because dancing makes me lose weight very fast."

For ‘Mimi’, Kriti has reunited with her ‘Luka Chuppi’ director Laxman Utekar and co-star Pankaj Tripathi and the trio has managed to churn out a hilarious series of events. The film talks about the sensitive issue of surrogacy but also delivers it in a fun and heartwarming way.

‘Mimi’ wherein Kriti Sanon essays the role of a surrogate mother, is the Hindi remake of National Award-winning Marathi film ‘Mala Aai Vhhaychy!’ The film which also stars Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal roles will release on Netflix and Jio Cinemas on July 30.

Apart from ‘Mimi’ Kriti will also be seen in the pan-India film, ‘Adipurush’ as Sita, ‘Bachchan Pandey’, ‘Bhediya’, ‘Ganapath’, ‘Hum Do Hamaare Do’ along with another unannounced project.